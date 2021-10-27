Top 5 things to expect after the Fortnite Naruto leak

Epic Games recently released the v18.30 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 containing some of the most exciting items for Fortnitemares. However, the biggest revelation came in terms of the Naruto leaks.

Data miners have revealed information from several in-game files that explicitly indicates the arrival of Naruto in Fortnite. The reignition of the Naruto craze has compelled gamers into thinking about what other items to expect following the recent leaks.

This article will try to give you a brief idea of what to expect after the Fortnite Naruto leak.

Fortnite Naruto leak: Things to expect in the game

Kunai Weapons

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s

- Maximum Range: 300 meters

- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

- Hold Duration: 0.15s UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s

- Maximum Range: 300 meters

- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

- Hold Duration: 0.15s https://t.co/OxRt0Dey9p

Initially, when Naruto was teased as a Fortnite Battle Pass skin, it was revealed that an exclusive Kunai weapon would be released as well.

The project got delayed due to unforeseen circumstances and gamers were concerned regarding the arrival of Naruto. The recent Fortnite leak not only revealed the arrival of Naruto but also of the explosive Kunai weapon.

Apparently, the weapon has a range of 300 meters, with a four-second cooldown. Gamers will experience a delay of 1.5 seconds between two consecutive shots and the damage statistics are yet to be revealed by the developers.

Kakashi and Sasuke skins

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. https://t.co/IClZ0ZZsOR

The in-game files dealing with Naruto have two sets of IDs, namely "HeadbandK" and "HeadbandS". The two in-game files have sparked off speculation that gamers might see the arrival of Kakashi and Sasuke as in-game cosmetics.

Naruto NPC

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX "HeadbandK" (Naruto) is also set to be a Boss on the map with the Mythic Kunais (check previous tweet), no idea where or when tho. "HeadbandK" (Naruto) is also set to be a Boss on the map with the Mythic Kunais (check previous tweet), no idea where or when tho.

Fans have all the more reason to celebrate as it has been revealed that Naruto will be coming as an NPC boss in the game and will be equipped with the explosive Kunai weapons.

As of now, the spawn point of Naruto NPC has not been revealed by the developers. It is anticipated that major information pertaining to this will be revealed in a few weeks.

Naruto POI

Vybez @Vybez_69 @iFireMonkey If naruto is a boss npc won't we get a naruto poi too @iFireMonkey If naruto is a boss npc won't we get a naruto poi too

The addition of Naruto as a skin and an NPC along with the possibility of having Sasuke and Kakashi skins in Fortnite has opened up numerous possibilities in the game.

Gamers are always in favor of map changes in the game. Therefore, they can expect the developers to bring a Naruto themed POI to the island.

Kurama backbling

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Naruto and Kurama are two inseparable entities. The animated series recently saw the two parting ways following the death of Kurama. Gamers believe that the developers may roll out a Kurama-themed backbling to the game.

Donning the Naruto skin along with Kurama backbling will surely be the ultimate combination that gamers would love to have in the game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee