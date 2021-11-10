Ninja is slowly making a Fortnite comeback

Ninja's rise with Fortnite is well-documented. The two both rose to fame with the help of the other. Ninja's streaming career took off thanks in large part to Fortnite, which was the game he was primarily playing. At the same time, Fortnite continued to increase in popularity with help from Ninja (and other streamers), who were playing it all the time. The two eventually parted ways, though, as Ninja began streaming other games with a lot more frequency and had essentially abandoned the game he was known for.

However, it seems that Ninja is now slowly making a return to Fortnite. He recently hosted a live stream giving away tons of free Fortnite codes, making it clear he was back in the Fortnite streaming world.

Fortnite and Ninja are back together once again

After their initial "split", if that's even an appropriate term for a game and a person, Fortnite didn't really suffer. Fortnite's quality and popularity in the gaming world was cemented. Ninja, on the other hand, did suffer a bit. His overall numbers began to dip after he quit streaming the popular battle royale game.

Ninja even had his own skin in the Icon series (Image via Epic Games)

Back in July, Ninja streamed Fortnite for just six out of 89 hours in the month and saw a 50% decrease in viewership, which is probably not a coincidence. The overall numbers began to fall. Even those lower numbers were still really good for most streamers, though.

It's taken a few more months, but now Ninja is back on the Fortnite scene. In fact, at the time of writing, Ninja's last seven YouTube videos are about Fortnite. 15 of the previous 20 are as well, and he even played with SypherPK, who essentially hasn't left Fortnite at all.

Ninja @Ninja Drop your favorite Fortnite Map Codes! might try some on stream ^-^ Drop your favorite Fortnite Map Codes! might try some on stream ^-^

Whatever reason Ninja had for leaving Fortnite in the past seems to be over now. The two are both at their best when the other is involved, so this is by all definitions a happy ending (though hopefully, it's not ending).

