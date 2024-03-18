Rocket Racing vehicles might be coming to LEGO Fortnite 

According to Fortnite leakers/data miners iFireMonkey, LEGO Fortnite might get Rocket Racing vehicles in the near future. The information was brought to light by leakers SamLeakss and GoldPlusAlpha. Although the details regarding this possibility are limited, it comes straight from Psyonix's official Discord channel. When Chapter 5 was launched in December 2023, one of the FAQs was:

"Will vehicles also work in LEGO Fortnite?"

The developers at the time replied by saying, "Not at launch, but we're looking into it." Given that the Metaverse had rapidly expanded all at once, cross-compatibility for certain things would be a challenge. However, as seen over the last few months, with certain cosmetics from Rocket League now being usable in Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite could be next.

When could Rocket Racing vehicles be added to LEGO Fortnite?

While things are progressing, there is no timeline in place. As mentioned, developing these features will take some time. As such, it is difficult to predict when cross-compatibility will come into play. In fact, Rocket Racing itself is still a work in progress, much like LEGO Fortnite.

The respective developers have a lot more in store and planned for these two modes. Importing vehicles would only be done after more core updates and quality-of-life improvements are pushed. That said, this new feature could likely arrive towards the end of 2024 or at the start of Chapter 6, but this is just a rough estimate.

Before anything, the developers will have to add a steering wheel to LEGO Fortnite. Without that, being able to drive a vehicle could be impossible or ridiculously hard. Furthermore, since vehicles will have to be built from scratch, this raises another question.

Will vehicles in LEGO Fortnite be part of Kits?

As seen at the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games introduced Kits to the Item Shop. These can be purchased by players using V-Bucks and used in LEGO mode. It allows the user to build unique buildings/structures that would otherwise not be possible to build in the game.

Since the Fortnite Rocket Racing vehicles are based on those found in Rocket League, they are not generic or run-of-the-mill. In fact, they are rather unique in design. If Kits represent unique buildings/structures, there could potentially be Kits for vehicles as well. While players could be able to construct their own vehicles, these would be more flashy in nature.

Keep in mind that this is all speculation based on current trends and may not come to pass. Given the backlash that has been showcased by fans when it comes to LEGO Fortnite Kits (they can be accessed without purchasing them), the developers may choose a different route altogether. That being said, leakers/data miners could provide more information about these developments in the coming weeks/months.

