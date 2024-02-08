Rumor: Fortnite leaks hint at possible Crimson Hawk (Power Ranger) Skin

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the Crimson Hawk (Power Ranger) Skin/Outfit seems to be currently in development. This information was brought to light by a user called LandonBruner. They had spotted the potential Skin/Outfit on an Instagram account called batinthesun. The individual in question is likely one of the artists behind the upcoming Outfit/Skin.

Although this information sounds too good to be true, it's good to keep in mind that the leak was first made by xboxera. They have been consistent in accurately predicting upcoming collaborations accurately for some time now. While these do take time to come to fruition, the leaker has not been wrong yet. As such, the Fortnite leaks pertaining to the Crimson Hawk (Power Ranger) Skin could be true.

Fortnite leaks suggest Crimson Hawk (Power Rangers) Outfit/Skin could be coming in the near future

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Based on LandonBruner's statement on Instagram, Crimson Hawk (Power Rangers) should be coming to Fortnite soon. It is based on Ryu from Street Fighter. However, without any concept art or even a leaked image of the Outfit/Skin to show, this is only a rumor at the moment.

Nevertheless, given that numerous leakers/data miners are talking about the incident, it is likely accurate. That said, aside from Crimson Hawk, there has been no mention of any other Power Ranger coming to Fortnite. This has left the community rather upset, with a few fans showing disinterest in Crimson Hawk. Here is what a few users had to say:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen in the comments, the community is not really interested in this collaboration. While the Crimson Hawk (Power Rangers) Outfit/Skin may indeed look amazing once it's revealed, for now, fans don't seem to particularly care for this one. That said, there could be other Outfits as well, but there is no information regarding this for the time being.

When could Crimson Hawk (Power Rangers) Outfit/Skin be added to Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

Although a few Fortnite leaks point towards a potential collaboration between Epic Games and Crimson Hawk, no timeline for that is in place. As such, it is rather difficult to say when or even if things will come to fruition.

It would be best to wait until more detailed Fortnite leaks surface before trying to offer a verdict. An update on this matter can be expected towards the end of Chapter 5 Season 1. Until then, it's best to take this information with a pinch of speculation.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!