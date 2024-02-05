Rumor: Fortnite x Power Rangers collaboration could be in development

According to recent rumors, a Fortnite x Power Rangers collaboration could be in development. The information was brought to light by leakers/data-miners ShiinaBR and BlackGokuNews. It was mentioned by Shpeshal_Nick on the xboxera podcast on February 5. Although this is just a rumor at play, the podcast has accurately predicted collaborations in the past.

While they took some time, they eventually came to fruition. A prime example of this is the Doom Slayer collaboration. The Outfit was part of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass alongside Geralt of Rivia.

Furthermore, given that Epic Games has been slowly expanding their collaboration portfolio to accommodate more pop culture, such as TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Power Rangers would fit right into the game. That being said, here's what players could expect to see in the potential Fortnite x Power Rangers collaboration.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite x Power Rangers collaboration could encompass numerous Outfits and Mythics

Expand Tweet

Since Power Rangers have numerous iterations, it's very likely that Epic Games will have several sets for them. Starting from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, there are many to choose from.

Aside from cosmetics, there is huge scope to add Mythics from the franchise into the game as well. This would be similar to when Epic Games added Marvel-themed superpowers to Fortnite in the form of Mythics. Many of the villains from the Power Rangers franchise could be added as Boss NPCs as well.

It would make the crossover very interesting and allow fans to interact with a few of their favorite characters. In fact, many of the Power Rangers could also be featured as NPCs. They would sell items/weapons and maybe even be hired to assist players in combat. It would be a dream come true for many to fight alongside a Power Ranger.

When could the Fortnite x Power Rangers collaboration start?

Expand Tweet

Since this is a rumor, there is no confirmation from Epic Games and/or leakers/data-miners about a Fortnite x Power Rangers collaboration. As such, it may not even be in development at the moment or is still in the storyboarding stages.

However, if it were to be considered that things are in motion (given that the source of the rumor has been correct in the past), the collaboration could take place within six months to a year. More information may come to light during the Fortnite downtime for update v28.20.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Poll : Do you want to have Power Rangers in Fortnite? Yes. No. 0 votes