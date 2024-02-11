Rumor: Fortnite leaks hint at possible One Piece collaboration

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a collaboration with One Piece is in the works. After years of speculation, there is finally some tangible evidence. It comes from Shpeshal_Nick and @xboxera, the same source that mentioned the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Doom Slayer collaborations. Since both have come to fruition, the information at hand is reliable to a certain point.

These Fortnite leaks were posted on social media by several leakers/data-miners such as ShiinaBR, iFireMonkey, and even Hypex. While details about this potential crossover remain obscure, it will be on a grand scale for sure. Given One Piece's popularity, Epic Games will go all out for this venture. That said, here's everything players can expect from the animanga collaboration.

Fortnite leaks predict One Piece collaboration coming soon

As mentioned, details from the Fortnite leaks are scarce. However, given the scale and size of the One Piece fandom, Epic Games will go all out; they will probably follow the same pattern as past anime collaborations. Aside from cosmetics and characters being featured as NPCs on the island, there will be challenges/quests as well.

Certain items/weapons/abilities from the One Piece franchise will be added to the loot pool. It will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned given how unique certain aspects of One Piece are. It would be rather hilarious to hear "Gum-Gum Pistol" being shouted in the background during a match, even more so when it makes contact with an opponent.

Aside from all of this, there is a possibility that the One Piece collaboration will feature its own Landmark/Named Location — The Going Merry is the likely choice for this. It will be similar to how The Daily Bugle was added to the island for the Spider-Man collaboration in Chapter 3.

When could the Fortnite x One Piece collaboration come to fruition?

Although these Fortnite leaks provide some tangible evidence that a One Piece collaboration is in development, there is no timeline in place. Looking at the Peter Griffin (Family Guy) crossover in Fortnite, it had been in development since 2021 and only came to fruition at the end of 2023. As such, it's very hard to establish a timeline.

The only bright side here is that absolute rumors regarding a potential One Piece collaboration are not new. They have been in circulation since the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. Given these rumors come from a source that has been right about multiple major collaborations, the One Piece collaboration could happen sooner than expected - perhaps towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite leaks predict more major collaborations

Keeping aside One Piece, Shpeshal_Nick and @xboxera mentioned that other collaborations are planned as well. They included some major names, and a few of them were rumored to be in development not too long ago. Here is the list:

Avatar

Spider-Man (Doc Ock)

Final Fantasy

Masters of the Universe (He-Man)

Peace Maker

The Fantastic 4

Robin

Magneto

Cyclops

As seen from the list, Epic Games has a lot planned for Chapter 5 and beyond. While details are limited, the community is already excited about the possibilities to come. More Fortnite leaks about the same should surface a few weeks from now.

