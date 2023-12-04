How to get Peter Griffin to do Hurt Knee emote in Fortnite

Peter Griffin is in Fortnite, and he does something called the Hurt Knee emote. This has been inspired by the meme that came about from the show, Family Guy. After running for some time, Peter trips and falls, sits on the ground, and holds his knee for a considerable duration. This act became a sensation, and Epic Games has made the effort to add it in-game.

However, unlike the show, getting Peter Griffin to do the Hurt Knee emote in Fortnite will take some active effort. That being said, here is how to get him to emote the Hurt Knee and grab some extra goodies in the process.

How to get Peter Griffin to do the Hurt Knee emote in Fortnite: A step-by-step guide

1) Land at Snooty Steppers and look for Peter Griffin's mansion

Look for Peter Griffin's mansion at Snooty Steppers (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The first thing you want to do is land at Snooty Steppers. It is a Named Location located at the edge of the map. Once on the ground, look for the mansion. It's easy to spot as there is a checkpoint in front of the gate.

If you are a beginner or lack combat experience, rushing into the mansion is not a good idea. It would be wise to secure weapons in the nearby houses and gear up. Peter Griffin is surrounded by a considerable number of guards and the mansion has security cameras that will alert them to your presence.

2) Knock down Peter Griffin

Don't get too close as Peter Griffin's Hammer Pump Shotgun deals a lot of damage (Image via Epic Games)

Once ready, look for Peter Griffin before advancing into the mansion. Try isolating him and avoid dealing with his guards. Look to get headshots to deal a high amount of damage. Using a Shield Breaker EMP is the fastest way to break his shields.

However, don't let your guard down as he can regenerate his shields once they have been broken the first time. Furthermore, maintain your distance as Peter Griffin's Hammer Pump Shotgun can deal a lot of damage at close-range.

"Ah. Ow." (Image via Epic Games)

After you break his shields the second time, keep the pressure on him until his health bar is depleted. Thereafter, he drops to the ground and does the famous Peter Griffin Hurt Knee emote in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. After sobbing in pain, he will de-spawn.

You can then pick up his Society Medallion, which can be used to open the Vault to gain access to the Mod Bench. Peter Griffin's Hammer Pump Shotgun can also be picked up. Use it to gain an advantage in close-range combat. For those curious, the weapon cannot be modified.

How to get the Hurt Knee emote in Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, there is no way to get the Hurt Knee emote in Fortnite. The animation is unique to the Peter Griffin Boss, and only he alone can perform the move.

On that note, it is unclear why the emote was not part of the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Given how popular it is, Epic Games could add it in later seasons, but for now, players will have to make do with eliminating Peter Griffin to see him perform the Hurt Knee emote.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!