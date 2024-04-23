Rumor: Fortnite My Hero Academia villain skins coming soon

According to the latest rumor that came from an insider (name unknown), Fortnite My Hero Academia villain skins will be coming soon. The information was brought to light by leaker/data-miner Wensoing (it was received last year) and has since been shared by others such as HYPEX. Given that Wensoing has been right in the past about several collaborations, this could come to pass as well.

On that note, taking into account that there have already been two collaborations with My Hero Academia (Chapter 4 Season 1 and Chapter 4 Season 4), a third one comes as no surprise.

The community is eager for the next collaboration as it will likely feature Fortnite My Hero Academia villain skins. That being said, here is more on the topic at hand.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative. Parts of it reflect the writer's opinions.

Fortnite My Hero Academia villain skins to feature three characters

According to an insider, up to three Fortnite My Hero Academia villain skins will be part of this upcoming collaboration. They include Himiko Toga, Tenko Shimura, better known as Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi or Twice, also known as Jin Bubaigawara.

As mentioned by Wensoing, the characters are subject to change. As such, the entire roster of upcoming My Hero Academia villains could deviate from the aforementioned names. Nevertheless, the collaboration itself will still come through in some form.

When could the upcoming Fortnite My Hero Academia villain skins be added to the Item Shop?

Although the insider provided some information, there is no timeline. Nevertheless, some guesswork can be done based on certain files that were added to the game. During the update (v29.30) that occurred today (April 23, 2024), a dark Item Shop background was added to the files.

Leakers/data miners believe that this is connected to the upcoming Fortnite My Hero Academia villain skins. Taking this into account, Epic Games is likely preparing to release the skins soon. They could even be added when the Item Shop rotates in a few hours or sometime later this week.

With the Star Wars collaboration for LEGO and Battle Royale fast approaching, they would want to be done with My Hero Academia before both clash in the Item Shop. Then again, having cosmetics from both fandoms present in the Item Shop at the same time could help create more hype. Either way, leakers/data miners are expected to provide more information about this soon.

