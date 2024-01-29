Rumor: Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could be in development

According to recent rumors, Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could be in development. The information was brought to the attention by veteran Fortnite leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, which was mentioned on the xboxera podcast. While these are still rumors, taking into account that some mentioned on the podcast have come to fruition in the past (Doom Slayer collaboration), it is worth considering them.

Furthermore, given that the franchise is owned by Disney and Epic Games has been collaborating with the conglomerate for a while now, this makes perfect sense. However, as mentioned by iFireMonkey, while things could indeed be in development, there is no timeline in place. There is no telling when the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could go live.

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could feature Jack Sparrow Outfit/Skin

According to the rumor at hand, Jack Sparrow could become part of the Metaverse once the collaboration goes live. Given his iconic role in the franchise, fans will jump at the opportunity to own the Outfit/Skin in Fortnite. Also, considering Pirates of the Caribbean has collaborated with other video games, such as Sea Of Thieves, a crossover with Fortnite would be perfect.

Aside from a potential Jack Sparrow Outfit/Skin, other characters could also be featured. Captain Hector Barbossa, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, and others would make fine additions to the Metaverse. Since the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration would likely be on a grand scale, cosmetics would not be the only thing to be featured.

A version of the Black Pearl could also be added to the game as either a Named Location or Landmark in Fortnite. This would be similar to how the Daily Bugle was added to the island for Chapter 3 during the first major Spider-Man collaboration. As such, there is a lot that Epic Games could do.

When could the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration start?

Given that the entire thing is based on a rumor, Epic Games may not even be actively working on a collaboration. As such, there is no timeline in place for the time being, and there is no way to know when or if things could come to fruition. However, a likely time would be somewhere between six months to a year.

Since the rumor is coming from someone who may have insider knowledge, this is the most probable timeline at the moment. On that note, if indeed a Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration is in development, leakers/data-miners should have information about the same in the coming months.

