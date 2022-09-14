Starfire Fortnite skin concept goes viral ahead of Season 4

Starfire is making headlines in the Fortnite community, but it has little to do with the official outfit in the game.

Reddit user u/viangle recently posted a Starfire skin concept on popular subreddit r/FortNiteBR. The designer changed the character's outfit to something more casual.

The "Casually Clothed Starfire Concept" portrays Starfire in a T-shirt and shorts. The designer replaced the character's purple outfit with pink high-rise cuffed jean shorts and a NASA ringer T-shirt. They also replaced her boots with white sneakers and shortened the cuffs' length.

Starfire was only recently introduced in the game

Fortnite has a massive repository of cosmetic outfits. With over 1400 different skins, the game can indulge even the pickiest of players.

The latest addition to this ever-expanding catalog of outfits is Starfire, the Princess of Tamaran.

The Starfire Bundle is available now in the Item Shop.

For the uninitiated, Starfire is a character from the Teen Titans animated series based on the namesake DC comic book series.

Epic Games' battle royale already has the characters Beast Boy and Raven from the franchise. The Starfire outfit comes with an additional edit style and can be purchased from the item shop for 1500 V-Bucks.

Fan-made Starfire skin concept might soon become an edit style in Fortnite

The Starfire skin concept has garnered praise from the entire community, and many players want it to be made into an edit style.

According to them, since other Teen Titan characters have a casual edit style, Starfire should also have one. Presently, the character has one edit style called Solar Hair, which adds a flare to her hair.

The post by u/viangle has also fueled a debate about the possibility of this skin concept becoming a reality.

Some players even mentioned Gabriel Picolo, a Brazilian comic artist who has illustrated the Teen Titan comic book series. They want Epic Games to introduce the outfits illustrated by him.

Fortnite has a plethora of user-sourced outfits. The developers are very proactive when it comes to community involvement.

Over the years, the game has absorbed and introduced content that was suggested by players. The upcoming Fortnitemares event will feature two outfits that were designed by community members.

The majority of such content is submitted via official channels. However, there have been incidents where the community's reaction to a concept has prompted the developers to introduce it in the game.

If players press enough, the Starfire outfit might get an additional edit style similar to this skin concept.

Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shop

Now that Chapter 3 Season 4 is right around the corner, Fortnite players are anticipating a fresh set of skins.

A few leaks suggest that the upcoming Battle Pass might feature a Goth Meowscle skin. It has also been established that the next Battle Pass won't be Marvel-themed. However, players will still be able to get a Gwen Stacy outfit. A customizable skin is also speculated to arrive next season.

