The forgotten Fortnite back bling that was priced at 1000 V-Bucks

Fortnite Battle Pass items generally remain exclusive. If players miss out on the Doctor Doom skin in Chapter 2 Season 4, they'll never be able to obtain it. This is a big reason why skins like the Black Knight are so coveted. They were once available for a short time and will likely never return.

Epic Games made a mistake with that once a couple of years ago. Many players might have forgotten, but there was a 1,000 V-Bucks back bling that was in the Item Shop for less than a full day before being revoked for that exact issue.

The back bling that Fortnite had to remove

On August 13, 2019, the Fortnite Item Shop consisted of these items:

Velocity outfit (2,000 V-Bucks)

Gunner pet (1,000 V-Bucks)

Slurp! wrap (700 V-Bucks)

Recon Specialist outfit (1,200 V-Bucks)

Birdie outfit (800 V-Bucks)

Electro Swing emote (800 V-Bucks)

Lock it Up emote (200 V-Bucks)

Make it Rain emote (500 V-Bucks)

One thing might stick out right off the bat: a 1,000 V-Bucks back bling isn't something seen every day as most are not that expensive.

Many players rushed to purchase it because it was pretty similar to a pet that had been in a recent Battle Pass. The Chapter 1 Season 6 Battle Pass held several pets, one of which was Bonesy.

Bonesy and several other pets were in the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

While there were a few slight differences in color between Bonesy and Gunner, it was still one of the most shameless retextures in Fortnite history. They've done plenty of retextures before, but never for Battle Pass items and never this bad.

As a result, Epic Games removed the pet the very next day, stating that they should never have released it in the first place.

Fortnite @FortniteGame We should not have released the Gunner Pet and apologize for doing so. Within the next couple of days, all purchases of Gunner will be refunded for the full amount of 1000 V-bucks as well as an additional 200 V-bucks and the Pet will be removed from the Locker. We should not have released the Gunner Pet and apologize for doing so. Within the next couple of days, all purchases of Gunner will be refunded for the full amount of 1000 V-bucks as well as an additional 200 V-bucks and the Pet will be removed from the Locker.

They refunded players for their purchase, added an extra 200 V-Bucks for the trouble and removed the pet from every locker. The back bling was never seen again and was the last time a Battle Pass exclusive was retextured and sent out in this fashion.

