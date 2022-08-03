"They stopped calling completely": Fortnite star Chica says her family abandoned her

Fame isn't always a good thing, as Fortnite star and recent Icon Series skin recipient Chica recently learned. Chica is one of the most prominent streamers in the game and has developed quite a following. Epic Games doesn't give out skins to just any creator.

However, that fame and perhaps fortune doesn't come without a price. For starters, it can often lead to fake friends who are only around for the money and it can lead people to treat someone differently.

Chica shared her experience with that and it was a bit of a shock. One wouldn't expect what happened to her to happen to anyone, but alas.

Chica's family ceased communicating with the Fortnite star when she stopped sending money

Ninja once shared that being a famous streamer comes with perils like this and Chica has now learned the same firsthand.

Chica @ChicaLive I told my family to stop calling me only when they want money & they stopped calling completely. I told my family to stop calling me only when they want money & they stopped calling completely.

Family is supposed to be stronger than that, which is why her statement is so jarring:

Unfortunately, Chica's family is not. Many families don't experience this when one of their own gets famous because they knew them before they were famous.

Chica has been doing this Fortnite thing for a while now, but she has been a regular part of their family for much longer and first.

The fact that they only want money from her now is surprising and incredibly disappointing. It goes on to show that fame doesn't mean everything and sometimes it means losing everything else.

Chica is very famous, as her skin suggests (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

Not that this is Chica's fault in any way, but it can certainly come with the profession. Streamers and content creators are people, although public faces, have issues like everyone else.

That means that as upsetting as this situation would be to someone who wasn't in content creation, it's the same to Chica and others who've gone through it. It's sad all around. Many of her fans have reached out with love and support.

Several were just sorry that they acted that way.

One shared that families are often not as close as they should be.

Hippie Vibes @HippieVibesTv I stand by that @ChicaLive Blood aint thicker than waterI stand by that @ChicaLive Blood aint thicker than water 💯 I stand by that

Others firmly believe that that's not how families should act.

One said that they can't be Chica's family anymore.

Others offered support for the Fortnite star.

Momo @P0rkNbeans95 @ChicaLive Ohhhhh no, that breaks my heart to hear @ChicaLive Ohhhhh no, that breaks my heart to hear 😢

However, not all the responses were positive. Many believed this should have remained a private matter.

Kemrit @OuterGoose3210 @ChicaLive Ok. I think you should keep this for you and your frineds. Don't get me wrong I'm not saying that I don't care but I really don't think that some random people on Twitter should know such personal stuff. @ChicaLive Ok. I think you should keep this for you and your frineds. Don't get me wrong I'm not saying that I don't care but I really don't think that some random people on Twitter should know such personal stuff.

The internet is not always the best place for family matters, one Twitter user thinks.

BullyMaguire @SzabeszAtya @ChicaLive Ok thats bad, but why you gotta put your family business on twitter? I'm really sorry but it's your private personal thing. It's not a problem that you put it out, i'm just saying that it's only your business @ChicaLive Ok thats bad, but why you gotta put your family business on twitter? I'm really sorry but it's your private personal thing. It's not a problem that you put it out, i'm just saying that it's only your business

One said that Chica should have kept helping her family.

Jeffinently @Amongus11471091 @ThisIsITalk @ChicaLive Don’t be, she shouldn’t be greedy, she should be helping her family @ThisIsITalk @ChicaLive Don’t be, she shouldn’t be greedy, she should be helping her family

One said that the Fortnite content creator should've kept silent about how much money she had.

Yorma Mazaho @YormaMazaho @ChicaLive That's why you shouldn't share your income with anybody: friends, family or fans. Social media makes it too easy to flaunt wealth. :) Everyone assumes I'm poor and nobody asks for handouts anymore. @ChicaLive That's why you shouldn't share your income with anybody: friends, family or fans. Social media makes it too easy to flaunt wealth. :) Everyone assumes I'm poor and nobody asks for handouts anymore.

Unfortunately, this is a situation that several famous personalities face, especially successful gamers and Fortnite content creators. Given their public personality, this can be a lucrative profession, but can also lead to unforeseen struggles. Many of those struggles fall while building meaningful relationships with others.

One wouldn't expect family to be one of those struggles, but it's happened too many times.

