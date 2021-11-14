"Toe is still up bro" - KL Rahul drops a hilarious comment on Mayank Agarwal's childhood picture

KL Rahul recently teased his close friend and opening partner at Punjab Kings, Mayank Agarwal, with a comment on his Instagram post.

On the occasion of Children's Day, Mayank Agarwal shared a childhood picture on his official Instagram handle. KL Rahul was quick to spot that Mayank's toe was in the air while playing a shot in the picture.

Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are good friends on and off the field and have been a highly successful opening pair in the IPL over the last few years. Agarwal shared the following post and captioned it:

"Dream big, work hard and make it happen. A very Happy Children's Day to all the little hearts out there!"

After viewing it, KL Rahul pointed out Mayank's habit of keeping his toe in the air while playing a drive.

"Toe is still up bro @davidkmathias @mayankagarawal @ronitmore," he commented.

Mayank then reacted to KL Rahul by saying:

"don’t change what comes naturally to you they say !"

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul might open India's innings during the upcoming Test series against NZ

India's regular opener Rohit Sharma is going to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. It has opened the doors for the comeback of Mayank Agarwal in the Indian Test playing XI.

He will face some competition from Shubman Gill for the opening slot. But some reports suggest that Gill might get a chance in the middle-order, so Mayank might open the innings along with KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli will return for the second Test in Mumbai to lead the side.

India’s Test squad for the first Test: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

