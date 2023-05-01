The Fortnite x Pokemon collaboration is something that many players would love to see. While there have been hints that Epic Games was working on this joint venture, nothing has been released so far. However, one talented Fortnite creator has created this collaboration in Creative mode. The individual released a Pokemon-inspired map that looks incredible.

The custom creation features many things that have never been seen before. From the camera's perspective to cartoonish custom buildings, many of its elements are simply mind-blowing.

Unfortunately, the unofficial Fortnite x Pokemon collaboration will not be published by its creator. Epic Games takes copyright material seriously, so maps of this type are prohibited. However, it's still amazing to see everything Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) offers users.

The unofficial Fortnite x Pokemon collaboration looks like nothing we've seen before

The custom Fortnite x Pokemon crossover was created by Reddit user BolaLaD. The creator has used custom models and a unique filter that makes the map look different from anything else.

However, what really sets this creation apart from any other Fortnite Creative map is its perspective. The custom map is created from a 2D perspective, making it look almost identical to classic Pokemon games.

Furthermore, every building has an interior that is also seen from a 2D perspective.

The custom Fortnite map looks almost identical to a classic Pokemon game (Image via Epic Games)

BolaLaD, the map's creator, knows it can't be published. This is quite unfortunate, but Epic Games is quite rigid when it comes to copyright laws. However, this custom map is another testament to how powerful UEFN is in the right hands.

Fortunately, the talented creator will create another map in a similar style but with his own assets. This will be a turn-based map that will be created using UEFN's Verse programming language.

While the custom Fortnite x Pokemon collaboration won't be released, players still hope that Epic will bring this collaboration to the Battle Royale mode at some point.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes