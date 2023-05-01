World map was recreated in Fortnite Creative 2.0

Fortnite Creative 2.0 has brought numerous new features to the popular video game. Many talented creators have used these features to create mind-blowing maps. However, the most creative one hasn't been made public yet. One Fortnite creator has recreated the entire world map with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), which looks breathtaking.

The creator has revealed a few things about the map, exciting the community for its release. It's important to note that this is not just an exploration map but a battle royale ground.

Landing in Australia and moving to Indonesia and India to reach Europe for the final round sounds like a perfect idea. Thanks to Fortnite Creative 2.0, this can now be done.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 will soon have a battle royale game on the world map

Fortnite creators can create massive maps with UEFN, which is why it's possible to create the entire world in the video game. Naturally, the upcoming iteration doesn't have a full-scale map since it'd exceed the memory limit.

Wig, the creator, released a video of the Fortnite Creative 2.0 map. It seems to be missing several places, such as Antarctica or New Zealand, but they'll likely be added later.

Wig @WigYT_ Je suis en train de créer une dinguerie je crois Je suis en train de créer une dinguerie je crois https://t.co/hNlV7izd9U

The map is still in development, and the creator hasn't revealed when it will be released. However, there is no doubt that this will be one of the most amazing Creative maps upon release.

Not only does it have a battle royale mode, the map also boasts a realistic landscape and different biomes. North Africa, for example, has a desert and the Atlas Mountains, while South America has a grassland biome and the Andes.

Furthermore, it seems that the upcoming Creative 2.0 map will feature several landmarks. Its creator showed the Eiffel Tower in a sneak peek, but there will likely be a few more landmarks, from pyramids to temples, towers, bridges, and more.

