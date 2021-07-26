"Wake up, stream, entertain, repeat": Rising Indian Fortnite YouTuber 'Mello harsh' talks about his road to success

While Fortnite may be one of the most popular games in the world, often dominating streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube as well, it certainly takes a backseat in India. With mobile games like BGMI and Free Fire hogging most of the content space, Indian creators hardly have the courage to stream Fortnite.

Fortunately, there are some optimistic Indian YouTubers still out there who feel they can make it big with Fortnite. One of them is the rising star Harsh Raj Singh, popularly known as Mello harsh on YouTube.

The Indian Fortnite YouTuber currently sits at over 15,000 subscribers on the streaming platform with a rapid growth rate, probably more than any other streamer at his level. Just like every other creator, Harsh too had to go through a lot of struggles and put in a lot of grind to reach this stage, and he is definitely aiming for more.

Mello harsh is already averaging thousands of views on his videos and streams regularly, making him one of the topmost Fortnite creators from India.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Shwetang Parthsarthy, he went over what inspired him to start playing and streaming Fortnite and the future of Fortnite streaming in India.

Rising Indian Fortnite YouTuber Harsh Raj Singh a.k.a. Mello harsh talks about the condition of Fortnite in India

Choosing to stream Fortnite in a highly competitive streaming space in India is certainly a bold move, but Harsh feels confident that he can make it big in this space.

Not only does the rising YouTuber see himself streaming Fortnite as a hobby, but he also plans to make it his full-time career. He has drawn a lot of inspiration from popular Fortnite YouTubers and plans to be an inspiring figure for many like himself who are trying to make it big by streaming Fortnite in India.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Q1. Hello Harsh! Let’s start with a little information about yourself. Can you tell us how you got into streaming and content creation, and how has your journey been so far?

Mello: Most people might know me as “Mello harsh”, but my more mundane name is Harsh Raj Singh, and you could also call me a rising Fortnite YouTuber, for a guy can always dream. I am a newly adulting kid of 18 years residing in the City of Nawabs—Lucknow. My gaming journey started when I was a mere seven-year-old child. I used to watch my elder brother play, and he is the one who introduced me to the world of gaming. Since then, several years down the lane, I cannot imagine my life without gaming and my strong and supporting community known as the “Mello Boys”. Like any other young teen, I used to follow a lot of streamers, and just like that, one fine day, I started streaming for fun. At that time, I did not imagine myself being where I am now, but I guess dreams do come true.

Q2. Fortnite as a competitive game as well as content for entertainment is not as popular in India. People would rather watch BGMI or Free Fire and are more inclined toward mobile gaming. In such an environment, why did you choose to stream Fortnite and how did you manage to get a well-established audience?

Mello: I am well aware of the strong and wide community of mobile gaming, but for me, personally, to be able to play on the big screen had a whole different appeal. When I started streaming, numbers were never on my mind, which is why, despite a large audience of BGMI and Free Fire, I chose Fortnite. Ever since my elder brother introduced me to this game, it had me completely hooked and smitten. Moreover, as a streamer I have noticed that PC gaming is still scarce in our country. This pushed me more toward it as I want to inspire and encourage more people. As for the audience, I won’t lie, it requires dedication and commitment. You have to keep on streaming and entertaining people with your content. Its wake up, stream, entertain, repeat. There are no shortcuts.

Q3: You gained almost 5,000 subscribers in the last two weeks and in this environment of competition between content creators, this is definitely a commendable achievement. How do you keep your content fresh and entertaining to keep attracting new viewers to your channel?

Mello: To be brutally honest, the increase in my audience took me by surprise as well. The best kind of surprise, because it was something I definitely did not see coming, which is why I am so grateful to my audience for the love and support they provide. That being said, I did make an effort to diversify my content by making it more engaging like uploading shorts and other content videos. By uploading shorts, it helped me a lot to boost my channel and attract a new audience.

Q4: Many people have predicted that Unreal Modding will soon arrive in Fortnite and it is going to dramatically change how people play the game. Fortnite is going to make a comeback and be bigger than ever. What are your thoughts on this, and do you feel Fortnite’s comeback as the most popular game on the internet - with the likes of Ninja and TimTheTatman playing it again full-time - will also benefit your channel?

Mello: I do believe that modding will significantly revolutionize Fortnite. It will make the game more engaging and fun for players. Fortnite is still one of the most popular games and it is definitely the biggest Battle Royale game in the world. Clearly, if big and well-known streamers of not only India but the world start playing the game, it will boost its audience and attract more traction to the game, which will then help comparatively smaller and still growing streamers increase their reach as well. Therefore, big streamers like Ninja and TimTheTatman making a comeback certainly means good news for streamers around the world.

Q5. What advice do you have for all the content creators out there who are trying to make a name for themselves doing something different rather than streaming BGMI or Free Fire?

Mello: This question really humbles me because, personally, I don’t think I have that big of a name yet. My two cents of wisdom to people just starting out would be to make sure that they are having fun and enjoying themselves while they stream. Positivity and smiles are contagious. If you are happy, others will vibe with you as well. Big numbers are impressive, cannot deny that, but they are still secondary and will fall in line if you do what you do with your heart in it.

Q6. Finally, you have had a long and difficult journey, but you’ve managed to keep your calm and come so far. What lies in the future ahead for you and do you find a career in streaming Fortnite full-time, or do you have other plans as well?

Mello: Might sound like a cliché, but I don’t plan that ahead in life. I am more concerned about how my present looks and thankfully, for now, things are turning my way. I would want to play and stream in the future as well and if things align, I would not shy away from making it my full-time career. Lord knows, it already consumes most of my day, not that I am complaining. Yet, I am pursuing my Bachelors in Business Administration as well, because education is a priority. With everything said and done, a career in gaming that will be able to pay all my bills does sound like living my dream.

Mello's Socials

Instagram - melloharsh YouTube - Mello harsh

Also read: "I think everyone in the Esports scene makes opportunistic moves": Rohit "Waren" Jagasia talks about Revenant Esports' brand new COD Mobile roster along with IGL Nandhakishore “Abyss” Venugopalan

Edited by Sabine Algur