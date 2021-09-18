When is the Janky skin arriving in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released, and Epic is rolling out all the exclusive outfits one by one. It was reported that the Janky skin would be arriving in the game pretty soon. Gamers have shown interest regarding the skin and are quite eager to know the exact time of its arrival.

The developers have assured gamers that apart from exciting content, exclusive cosmetics will be released as well. The developers have started working on their promise as it was recently revealed that the Janky skin is now available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: All the details regarding the Janky skin revealed

The recent Item Shop update rolled out the Janky skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The coveted outfit will be available for four days before leaving the Item Shop on September 21 at 8 PM ET.

The arrival of the much-awaited cosmetic will surely excite gamers, and it is speculated that many will love to add it to their cosmetic collection.

The Janky skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 costs 1500 V-Bucks. Gamers will be getting the outfit and the Janky's Stunt Helmet back bling at this price.

Janky's Dead Fish Pickaxe is available in the Fortnite Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. Therefore, gamers will be required to pay 2300 V-Bucks if they want to buy the items individually.

There is another option to get these items and that too at a much lower cost. The Item Shop features the Janky bundle that can be claimed for a discounted price of 1800 V-Bucks.

The Janky Bundle consists of the outfit along with the Janky's Stunt Helmet back bling and the Janky's Dead Fish Pickaxe.

Gamers have four days to buy this outfit that has created quite a stir on social media in recent times. The craze for this coveted in-game skin will undoubtedly please the developers from a business point of view as the Janky skin is expected to fetch significant revenue.

