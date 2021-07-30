How many V-Bucks can you earn in Fortnite without spending any money?

V-Bucks are vital for a Fortnite player. They can really make the difference between a fun game and a boring game. While no gameplay mechanics change and there is no tactical advantage to any skins (though Fortnite has inadvertently done it a few times), they make the game a whole lot more fun. Players can do anything in the game without a skin, but it's just not the same. The same can be said for any cosmetic (back blings, gliders, emotes and so on) and they all have one thing in common: they require V-Bucks.

V-Bucks can get expensive pretty quickly as 1,000 costs nearly $10 USD and that doesn't even get a rare skin. Here are a few ways Fortnite players can earn V-Bucks in the game without spending money.

Earning V-Bucks in Fortnite without money

There are only a few ways to do this in Fortnite and they are pretty simple: earning the free tiers on the Battle Pass, participating in and winning giveaways and refunding an old purchased skin. These are the only three ways Fortnite players can acquire V-Bucks without spending real money in the game.

Get us to 30 followers then we will host a vbucks giveaway!! 🔥 — Team Vatal (@team_vatal) July 30, 2021

Free tiers on the Battle Pass are available to everyone. The idea is that, eventually, players will get enough V-Bucks to buy the Battle Pass, which costs 950 V-Bucks. Then they will have access to the entire Battle Pass, which includes more V-Bucks and rewards. However, this method will take a while to complete and get the Battle Pass. There are only 300 V-Bucks available in the free tiers for Chapter 2 - Season 7, and that number isn't likely to change in future seasons. That means it would take four seasons to earn enough for a Battle Pass or a rare skin.

Image via MrAppieGamingtv/Twitter

Participating in and winning giveaways is another way to earn V-Bucks without paying a cent. However, the keyword is winning. Just participating in giveaways won't earn any V-Bucks unless Fortnite players win. Twitter users will often do giveaways as will YouTubers. This is often related to a follower count or subscriber count, so the odds of winning are fairly low. Still, it is possible and is one of the few methods of acquiring V-Bucks without breaking out the wallet.

100 likes and @co1ico gives me a 2.8k vbucks card. Like pls!! Retweets appreciated. pic.twitter.com/0XSNjCDCek — Dhairya Seth (@DhairyaGFX_21) July 29, 2021

The final way to do it is to refund an old skin. Refund Tickets are rare, but they are required in order to do this. However, there was a recent glitch that bypassed that requirement. There are ways to go about getting Refund Tickets, which can be read about here. These methods will help refund a skin, which will also return the amount of V-Bucks spent on it.

These are the only ways to get V-Bucks without spending any real money. Other methods are either not verified by Fortnite or legitimate in most cases. They can often be scams, so unless it is one of these three methods, it's not worth the time or effort.

Edited by Sabine Algur