Where to collect Triple S Sneakers in Fortnite Strange Times Hub (Balenciaga Quests)

The Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration has officially kicked off, with new outfits, back blings and other cosmetics hitting Fortnite as of about 10 am EST today. There's a lot going on with this, which is one of Fortnite's biggest and most ambitious collaborations to date.

The event comes with several cosmetics and other rewards, but only two of them are free. Shady Doggo has a questline that rewards two free sprays: the Knight Looks spray and the Fashion Doggo spray. The other items are going to cost V-Bucks, but these two can be unlocked for free.

The challenges for those sprays are:

Emote in front of Shady Doggo graffiti at Retail Row, Believer Beach, or Steamy Stacks

Collect Triple S sneakers in Fortnite Strange Times Featured Hub

The emoting challenge is pretty straightforward, but here's how to collect Triple S Sneakers in Fortnite.

Matthew @MattTheo_



It could go live today or at a later date. The rewards are the Fashion Doggo and Knight Looks sprays.



📸 | Upcoming Balenciaga x Fortnite PunchcardIt could go live today or at a later date. The rewards are the Fashion Doggo and Knight Looks sprays.📸 | @xLOLxLOLxIRAJx Upcoming Balenciaga x Fortnite Punchcard



It could go live today or at a later date. The rewards are the Fashion Doggo and Knight Looks sprays.



📸 | @xLOLxLOLxIRAJx https://t.co/rrZdAuqboy

How to collect Triple S Sneakers in Fortnite

Triple S Sneakers in Fortnite can be collected in the Strange Times Featured Hub. This is a brand new Creative hub that will allow players to hang out with other fashionable players, change their looks with Changing Booths and add Balenciaga Fit Outfits to their inventory. It will be modeled after actual Balenciaga stores, furthering the collaboration.

In order to get into the hub, players can navigate to the Creative tab and enter this code: 9106-1254-1261.The sneakers can be found on tables in the stores and just randomly placed around. The Triple S sneakers in Fortnite will be fairly easy to see.

Also Read

The Triple S Sneakers in Fortnite are fairly easy to locate. Players need 40 of them. Image via Epic Games

Players will not be able to collect all 40 in one trip, so they'll need to exit and re-enter the hub to keep collecting them. It may take multiple turns doing this to collect all 40 required for the challenge.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod