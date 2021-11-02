Where to destroy a fireplace at Lazy Lake, Craggy Cliffs and Holly Hedges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Ember has finally arrived on the map. The latest Fortnite NPC comes with another questline for the players. Questlines are the best way of leveling up and those who are still looking to unlock battle pass rewards will be pleased to get another opportunity.
Ember has the Fire Yoga questline which can be unlocked by talking to her. The first stage involves destroying a fireplace at one of several different POIs. Here's everything Fortnite players need to know about Ember and her questlines.
Finding Ember and destroying a fireplace in Fortnite Season 8
Ember will be found west of the orchard, a landmark introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1. The orchard is located to the northeast of Corny Crops. This landmark became a popular area for the challenge where Fortnite players had to consume one apple and one banana (Madcap's questline).
There's a hill to the west of that landmark where Ember is. Players who are close enough will see a familiar chat icon come up on their minimap. Once they've unlocked it, they will receive the first quest, which is to destroy the fireplace at one of the following POIs:
- Holly Hedges
- Lazy Lake
- Craggy Cliffs
- Pleasant Park
Craggy Cliffs and Pleasant Park are the closest places for players to visit. Pleasant Park has a lot more houses, which makes it the best spot to go after receiving the challenge.
Fortnite players can go to any of them, but Pleasant Park will be the easiest spot to visit. Once they are in any of those POIs, they can search the houses for a fireplace and break it with their pickaxe.
After that, they can continue on with the rest of Ember's Fire Yoga questline, which is as follows:
- Destroy a fireplace at Lazy Lake, Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park
- Set structures on fire (10)
- Emote within 5m of a vehicle that's smoking
- Ignite an opponent with a firefly jar
- Heal from a campfire (15 health)
These quests are live now.