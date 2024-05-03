Where to find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

With the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration going live, the game has received a vast list of content throughout its different game modes, and the Battle Royale mode is no different as players can now, once again, find none other than Darth Vader on the Battle Royale map. The Commander-in-Chief of the Imperial Army has made his return to the Island after a long time, initially being introduced as part of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

This article will break down how you can find Darth Vader on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map and try to take him and his henchmen on in a bid to acquire his Lightsaber as well as some simple Force abilities.

How to find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Darth Vader, while being quite similar to other Boss NPCs on the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, stands out due to him not having a fixed spot in every match, adding a layer of dynamism as well as unexpectedness to the character's presence. As you board the Battle Bus headed for the Island, you will see Darth Vader's Lambda Shuttle pass you by and land at one of three spots on the map.

Once you are able to spot his location, you can make your way to his Lambda Shuttle to find Darth Vader with a couple of Storm Troopers. If you wish to take on Darth Vader and his Storm Troopers, it is advisable to equip yourself accordingly with shields as well as weapons since Darth Vader is notoriously one of the hardest Boss NPCs in Fortnite's history.

That said, if you are able to eliminate Darth Vader, you will be rewarded with his Lightsaber which, unlike other Lightsabers, comes with additional abilities that you can use in battle to gain the upper hand on your opponents. This includes the ability to dodge incoming projectiles, melee attacking enemies, and also the ability to throw the sword as a ranged projectile.

Additionally, you can also choose to pick up E-11 Blasters that will be dropped when you eliminate the Storm Troopers who spawn with Darth Vader, offering a little variety when it comes to sci-fi weapons.

