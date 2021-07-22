Where to find and drive a Ferrari in Fortnite Season 7

Following some leaks and then a brief teaser from the official Fortnite Twitter account, Epic Games officially added the first licensed vehicle to Fortnite.

There have been vehicles before, including the Golf Cart, the Baller, the Quad Crasher and more, and even now, all cars in-game are no longer just a source of materials for players. Now, all cars, even the huge trucks, can be driven in Fortnite. However, those were all generic, non branded cars. Now, Fortnite has an officially licensed vehicle: the Ferrari 296 GTB.

Fortnite's golf cart. Image via Business Insider

The car is going to be added today and players are anxious to get in and drive one. Here's where they can find one in-game.

The new #Ferrari296GTB has been designed to enhance Fun to Drive. And from tomorrow, it will also be Fun to Play on @FortniteGame.#Ferrari #Fortnite https://t.co/oi36ux6Ati — Ferrari (@Ferrari) July 21, 2021

Fortnite Ferraris

There was a lot of speculation about where this highly coveted car would end up being located in Fornite. One thing was clear: it would probably only be located in a few spots and not all over the map like some other cars. There was probably going to be some exclusivity to it in a given match.

Some speculated that it would be placed at what was formerly known as John Wick's house, which is now the "Rocket League" house. This speculation was driven by the fact that that house had a garage that was now without a vehicle, making it the perfect place to place it.

Others speculated it might be in heavily populated POIs, like Pleasant Park. This makes sense too, as the location will warrant a mad scramble for the car in every match, since a lot of people go there. Plus, it makes sense that someone in that neighborhood might be wealthy enough to have one.

Pleasant Park. Image via Fortnite INTEL

Ultimately, the car ended up being placed in the same spot as Whiplash, since this car is replacing that one. Whiplash cars could be found all across the map, just with specific locations having a higher chance of spawning them. These Ferraris will be needed to complete the time trials. Fortnite recently released a hotfix, changing every Whiplash to a Ferrari 296 GTB.

