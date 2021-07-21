Fortnite players can now drive a Ferrari 296 GTB in-game

Following a recent tweet from Fortnite, the game will officially be adding a fan favorite vehicle to the game.

Vehicles have been in Fortnite for a long time. There were specific vehicles added to the game that were drivable, like the Quad Crasher, Golf Cart, Baller and more.

However, cars were just a source of materials. Fortnite recently changed that to make all in-game vehicles drivable for players.

The Baller. Image via Forbes

Now, it seems the developers at Epic are adding a new vehicle, one from the real world this time. It was rumored that Fortnite would be adding a high end vehicle, but now, thanks to the teaser tweet, it seems official. Fortnite players can now drive an actual real life Ferrari in-game.

Ferraris in Fortnite

Fortnite's official Twitter account posted this teaser at noon EST on Wednesday. The tweet has gained a lot of popular and positive feedback from the player base, signifying just how big of a deal this is. For the first time, a real life car is being put into Fortnite.

Fortnite has borrowed from the real world before with certain people's houses, actual people (Neymar, Jr. and LeBron James) being put into the game and more. This is the first real car to make its way onto the island.

Based on Fortnite Leaks and News, the vehicle will be showing up tomorrow. This is likely to be a part of the hot fix that will add new challenges and other things that come on a weekly basis. The car can be expected sometime tomorrow (Thursday).

The community is very pleased with this addition as the original announcement tweet has over 1,000 replies that are overwhelmingly positive. Tomorrow is undoubtedly going to be a big day for Fortnite fans: new challenges, alien artifacts and a brand new vehicle. It may also be possible that the vehicle will come with some free challenges that involve driving one to boost its popularity (which is already very high).

Fortnite truck. Image via Charlie INTEL

Is this the best addition Fortnite has made yet? What real life cars will follow?

Edited by Ashish Yadav