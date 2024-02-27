Where to find Odyssey NPC in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Chapter 5 Season 2, Fortnite has started building up by introducing the new Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey quests. These new challenges will not only provide XP for the Battle Pass but will also act as a precursor to the upcoming season's narrative. To complete both of them, players have to interact with the Odyssey NPC.

Gamers can find the Odyssey NPC in the Ruined Reels Point of Interest (POI). This article will break down what players can expect while coming across this enigmatic new personality in the Fortnite universe.

Interacting with the Odyssey NPC in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Once you have reached the Ruined Reels POI, you can easily spot the Odyssey NPC roaming around. You can look for speech bubbles and other prompts to help spot them. Once located, interacting with the Odyssey NPC will give you various options.

You can either purchase a Fortnite Grapple Blade or a Shield Potion in exchange for gold bars. However, players can also converse with this new NPC to learn more about Chapter 5 Season 2, and where the storyline will be headed. Specifically, the Odyssey NPC will give you details about the Mosaic, a mystery that players can unravel by collecting Mosaic Tiles spread across the Island.

Learning about the Mosaic Tiles from the Odyssey NPC will provide you with 10,000 XP for the Big Bang Battle Pass. You can also complete other quests that are part of the Mosaic Snapshot and Odyssey quest packs to gain further XP alongside other rewards like a new Back Bling and a Loading Screen.

Who is the Odyssey NPC in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

The Fortnite Odyssey NPC was recently added to the Island without much warning, and the character has since brought with it speculation and excitement among players. With the NPC seemingly being tied to Greek Mythology, it seems that previously reported leaks about Chapter 5 Season 2 taking heavy inspiration from Greek Mythology, were, in fact, true.

This is only proven further by the fact that the Mosaic Tiles that you collect throughout the map form the 'Odyssey's Origin' Loading Screen, which interestingly features Cerberus, the monstrous watchdog of the underworld from Greek Mythology.

The character is speculated to arrive in the game in Chapter 5 Season 2, with the Odyssey NPC seemingly coming to warn the Island's inhabitants of the imminent danger.

