Where to find Recon scanner in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Today, Fortnite dropped a brand new NPC into the game. Wrath, a Chapter 2 Season 1 skin, arrived on the island as an NPC, bringing a questline and other items with him.

Wrath can be found in Stealthy Stronghold, which is located to the north of Pleasant Park, northeast of Coral Castle and west of Craggy Cliffs. He will be inside the walls.

FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News @FNBRBananik - The Wrath NPC is out with 5 new challenges that give a total of 80k XP!

- The Armored Wall trap is available in game! - The Wrath NPC is out with 5 new challenges that give a total of 80k XP!

- The Armored Wall trap is available in game! https://t.co/gRc7VehOAw

In order to get the questline started, players will need to find a Recon Scanner. Here's where to find one in Fortnite.

Where to find Recon scanner in Fortnite

Recon scanners were an IO weapon that debuted in Chapter 2 Season 7. The IO was inventing all kinds of weapons to fight the aliens. After the battle concluded, those weapons were moved out of the spotlight. However, they're still available in the game, albeit only in a few places.

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Use the Pulse Rifle to defend against the Invasion, detect threats with the Recon Scanner, take down Saucers with the Rail Gun, or vaporize enemies with the Kymera Ray Gun!" #Fortnite News Update: New High-Tech Weapons"Use the Pulse Rifle to defend against the Invasion, detect threats with the Recon Scanner, take down Saucers with the Rail Gun, or vaporize enemies with the Kymera Ray Gun!" #Fortnite News Update: New High-Tech Weapons



"Use the Pulse Rifle to defend against the Invasion, detect threats with the Recon Scanner, take down Saucers with the Rail Gun, or vaporize enemies with the Kymera Ray Gun!" https://t.co/DjEAt2Jtbs

Recon scanners, like all other IO weapons, cannot be found in regular chests or floor loot. They can only be acquired in IO chests, which are most common at IO bases.

IO chests are significantly bigger than regular chests. Image via Epic Games

Players can find these IO chests at these locations:

Also Read

Few IO chest locations at the top of the IO house at Corny Crops.

Another IO base to the north of Dirty Docks.

One to the southwest of Pleasant Park.

One located directly in the middle of Lazy Lake and Corny Crops.

One to the southwest of Misty Meadows

Just to the south of Holly Hedges.

These spots aren't guaranteed to drop a Recon scanner, but they are the only chance Fortnite players have of finding one. Once they find a scanner, they will need to scan two enemies with it to complete the first of the Fortnite Wrath challenges.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul