Where to find and search a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop in Fortnite

In the newly launched Fortnite x TMNT Cowabunga event, players have the chance to search a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop in Fortnite and uncover valuable loot. These special new Supply Drops feature a design inspired by the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, and they will allow players to acquire the new TMNT Mythic weapons launched with this collaboration.

In order to search a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop in Fortnite, players need to first find one on the map. These Supply Drops are scattered throughout the island, making exploration an essential aspect for players looking to grab the bounty from these drops.

How to search a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop in Fortnite

1) Look for a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop

Players can keep their eyes peeled for the distinctive glow of the Supply Drops, which can help players spot the Ninja Turtle Supply Drops from a distance.

From the hotel grounds of Grand Glacier to the mythological landscapes of Ruined Reels, the Ninja Turtle Supply Drops can spawn in various locations, encouraging players to explore different corners of the map. They can perch themselves on high ground to get a better line of sight of any incoming drops.

Keep an eye on the skies as the Ninja Turtle Supply Drops are delivered to the island via hot air balloons, which can be spotted floating in the air. Players can look up and scan the horizons for any hot air balloons that may signify the location of an incoming Supply Drop. Additionally, audio cues and Visual Sound Effects can also help players spot a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop.

2) Approach and search a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop in Fortnite

Once a Supply Drop has been located, players can carefully approach it and interact with it. It is essential for players to predict and prepare for potential encounters with other players looking to acquire the Supply Drop's valuable Mythic items. Additionally, they must stay vigilant and potentially protect themselves with builds while they search a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop in Fortnite.

The Ninja Turtle Supply Drops allow players to acquire and use four different Mythic items being added to the game for the Cowabunga event. These Mythics are Leo's Katanas, Mikey's Nunchaku, Donnie's Staff, or Raph's Sai.

All four Mythic weapons provide players with different attack and dash abilities, highlighting the dynamic changes the Fortnite x TMNT collaboration brings to the battle royale experience.

