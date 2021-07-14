Where to find and use Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 6 Legendary Challenge)

The Fortnite Season 7 has a new in-game item called Inflate-A-Bull. Epic Games has been introducing new items to Fortnite every week that have kept loopers glued to it.

After the introduction of Alien Nanites, they rolled out the Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite Season 7. This new item has found a place in the Week 6 Legendary Challenge, and gamers are curious to know the location of the new in-game items as well as how to use them to complete the weekly challenge.

Fortnite Season 7: Earn XP by using Inflate-A-Bull

Fortnite issues two sets of challenges each week for loopers. Completing these challenges rewards gamers with massive amounts of XP that can be used to rank up in the tiers of the Battle Pass.

One of the quests for the week 6 challenge requires gamers to use an Inflate-A-Bull in the game. Completing this challenge will grant them 30,000 XP.

The NEW Inflate-A-Bull is now in Fortnite and it looks CRAZY! 😂🐮 pic.twitter.com/GHK2iptzb0 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) July 13, 2021

Inflate-A-Bulls can be found in IO chests and normal chests similar to Alien Nanites. However, the good news is the spawn rate of Inflate-A-Bull is much more than the Alien Nanites. It is relatively easier for gamers to get a hold of one when compared to Alien Nanites. Once the Inflate-A-Bull item has been found, gamers should use it immediately and complete the Week 6 Legendary Challenge in Fortnite Season 7.

Gamers can activate the Inflate-A-Bull item by clicking the jump button twice. After the second click, the suit will cover the looper and the cow-like properties will be activated.

Players should take note that the Inflate-A-Bull suit can be damaged by enemy bullets. However, the self repair function mends the item and it will be ready for use shortly after it has been damaged. The Inflate-A-Bull will take less time to deploy if it has been deflated by the player.

New "Inflate-A-Bull" Item Gameplay!

‣ Jump In Air to Deploy

‣ You can take fall damage if you remove it mid air

‣ 8 second cooldown

‣ It can be popped if enemies shoot it

‣ Hold space to increase weight for bigger jumps

‣ Durability decreases as you use it pic.twitter.com/j4UaCbjWpF — FNTS (@FNTS_News) July 13, 2021

Inflate-A-Bull covers loopers in a cow-like suit and they can easily roll down cliffs and structures without running the risk of injuring themselves. The Inflate-A-Bull forms a protective cover around gamers and even shields them from enemy bullets.

Complete list of Week 6 Legendary quests in Fortnite Season 7:

Get Slone's orders from a Payphone (0/1) - 15,000 XP

Place Prepper supplies in Hayseed's Farm (0/1) - 45,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents in farms (0/25) - 30,000 XP

Use an Inflate-A-Bull (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place cow decoys in farms (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Damage an alien driven saucer (0/25) - 30,000 XP

