Which Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 map locations will be destroyed before the new season?

If any of the leaks are to be believed, Fortnite is going to have a vastly different map next season. With Operation Sky Fire set to commence on September 12, less than a week away, several locations are rumored to be coming to the end of their time in the game. Several POIs are rumored to be destroyed by the end of this season, with some Fortnite Chapter 1 POIs potentially taking their place.

Additionally, new POIs have been rumored, including a pyramid POI and an underground location among others. Here are the current locations that are unlikely to make it to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Which Fortnite POIs won't make it to next season?

There have been quite a few leaks and rumors regarding which POIs will ultimately bite the dust this season. Many Fortnite locations have already had changes that could signal the end of their time in the game.

Coral Castle, Corny Complex and Slurpy Swamp have had large parts of their location abducted by the mothership. Slurpy Swamp doesn't even have the same name anymore as it's been renamed Sludgy Swamp in the absence of the slurpy water that it was known for.

All three locations have been abducted and could be completely changed when the next season arrives. With three major Fortnite POIs subject to change, this could be one of the biggest map changes in Fortnite history. That might be putting it lightly, though.

Misty Meadows, though it remains untouched thus far, is also very likely to go. Data miners uncovered files referring to the removal of Misty Meadows and the aftermath of the event. It's unclear right now, but it is possible that the live event will destroy Misty Meadows.

Audio leaks revealed that the IO was planning to infiltrate and crash the mothership, which is now officially known as Operation Sky Fire. The audio file also said that the crash location was in a "populated area," which could be Misty Meadows. Even if it's not Misty Meadows, it's likely somewhere else, which adds to the drastic change that the map is sure to undergo.

With Kevin the Cube's return and his penchant for disrupting the map, things could change even more than anyone expected. The live event will have downtime immediately after, so the Fortnite map changes can come as soon as it's finished.

