Who is the voice actor for Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 introduced the secret Battle Pass character, the Cube Queen, who emerged from the Golden Cube following the v18.21 update. The intimidating Cube Queen is the main antagonist of the season and aims to lay waste to the Fortnite island by taking over it with her Cubes.

All Fortnite characters like Wolverine, Tony Stark, and Dr. Slone have been voiced by legendary voice actors. Ever since the release of the Cube Queen, her laugh has piqued the interest of many fans who wondered who the voice actor was for this incredible antagonist. Sarah Elmaleh is the voice behind those spine-chilling laughs of the Cube Queen in Season 8.

Ben @bnwkr Sarah Elmaleh (Anthem, Gears 5) as The Queen Sarah Elmaleh (Anthem, Gears 5) as The Queen https://t.co/jqd8MI1lWF

Knowing Sarah Elmaleh: The brilliant voice behind Cube Queen in Fortnite Season 8

Sarah Elmameh is an actor, voice director, consultant, and industry advocate who has been a part of multiple video gaming franchises as a voice actor. She has also been a part of multiple indie titles (Afterparty, Pyre, Eliza, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Galak-Z) that have gone on to receive critical acclaim. Furthermore, Sarah has been noted for her voice acting in AAA titles like Star Wars: Squadrons, Gears 5, For Honor, The Last of Us Part II, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy XV, and Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

The Cube Queen is probably one of the most mysterious antagonists players have come across in Fortnite and not much is currently known about her origin. She is the leader of the Last Reality and the Cube Legion, both invading forces that are trying to lay waste to the island.

The Cube Queen has eight distinct laughter audio tracks and a Fortnite leaker posted a collage of all of them on their Twitter handle earlier today.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The Cube Queen has 8 different laughs! The Cube Queen has 8 different laughs! https://t.co/22q4YcagrM

Sarah can also be heard in the Season 8 trailer that was released back when the season first launched. The character was yet to be revealed then and the Cube Queen could be heard threatening loopers about the upcoming attack.

“Spell-mall-ay, like tamale” @selmaleh Fortnite @FortniteGame Listen up, recruits! This is our Reality and we’re going to save it.We’ve got the best of the best on our side to help us out #FortniteCubed Listen up, recruits! This is our Reality and we’re going to save it.We’ve got the best of the best on our side to help us out #FortniteCubed https://t.co/PVRyCcFEtG We are going to have so. much. FUN.(I mean *I’m* having fun. Listen to me, I’m living my *best* damn life over here.) twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… We are going to have so. much. FUN.(I mean *I’m* having fun. Listen to me, I’m living my *best* damn life over here.) twitter.com/FortniteGame/s…

Fans can follow Sarah on Twitter where she updates her audience on her work across all platforms.

