Will a collaboration-themed Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 be too much to handle?

Ever since Chapter 2 Season 4's Battle Pass and storyline, Fortnite players have been at war. There are two sides to this debate: pro-collaborative seasons and anti-collaborative seasons. This has existed since the very first collaboration as many players felt it was ruining the game and that the original skins were better.
The debate has raged on and the number of collaborations has drastically increased. A question has been posed amidst rumors of a Star Wars season: are collaborative seasons too much?
The collaboration debate in Fortnite: Is it too much?
One Twitter user posed the question, asking if there was really a need for another collaborative Battle Pass.
After the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass, it's a valid question. If Epic Games were to do another completely-collaborative Battle Pass, how would that make players feel? Will it ultimately be detrimental to the game?
The replies to the tweet were from both sides, equally as passionate. One user thinks a collaborative season would be fine for some players, but detrimental to others, which would hurt Fortnite overall.
FN_Assist believes that the recent battle passes hold the key: a collaborative skin, perhaps a related POI and a few other things, but not an entire pass full of skins from a brand.
Another player believes that crossover Battle Passes exist to force people to get skins of characters they otherwise wouldn't. This is true for Crew Pack subscribers who get the Battle Pass whether they want to or not.
All collaborative skins are targeted at a portion of Fortnite's playerbase, but not all of it. That's why many feel they're arguably better in the Item Shop where not everyone has to get them.
One player just feels like there are too many collaborations in general.
Ultimately, Epic Games is going to do what it feels is best for the game. At this point, it has data on how well the collaborations do, as well as the fully-collaborative seasons.
Comparatively, the developer also knows how well collaborations do in the Item Shop. All of these things will influence its final decision, which has likely already been made.