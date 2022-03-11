Will a collaboration-themed Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 be too much to handle?

Ever since Chapter 2 Season 4's Battle Pass and storyline, Fortnite players have been at war. There are two sides to this debate: pro-collaborative seasons and anti-collaborative seasons. This has existed since the very first collaboration as many players felt it was ruining the game and that the original skins were better.

The debate has raged on and the number of collaborations has drastically increased. A question has been posed amidst rumors of a Star Wars season: are collaborative seasons too much?

The collaboration debate in Fortnite: Is it too much?

One Twitter user posed the question, asking if there was really a need for another collaborative Battle Pass.

XTigerHyperX @XTigerHyperX2 Do we really need more collab seasons? Do we really need more collab seasons? https://t.co/Xu1N1v5Uj7

After the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass, it's a valid question. If Epic Games were to do another completely-collaborative Battle Pass, how would that make players feel? Will it ultimately be detrimental to the game?

The Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass (Image via Epic Games)

The replies to the tweet were from both sides, equally as passionate. One user thinks a collaborative season would be fine for some players, but detrimental to others, which would hurt Fortnite overall.

Purex💚🥊 @PurexGFX @XTigerHyperX2 No, it would hurt the game too much. People who like the collab will enjoy it, but people who don't won't, which will make them lose a lot of their playerbase for that season @XTigerHyperX2 No, it would hurt the game too much. People who like the collab will enjoy it, but people who don't won't, which will make them lose a lot of their playerbase for that season

FN_Assist believes that the recent battle passes hold the key: a collaborative skin, perhaps a related POI and a few other things, but not an entire pass full of skins from a brand.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist @JayKeyFN @XTigerHyperX2 I think this is the perfect solution, gameplay is still enjoyable whether you like the collab or not. It's the full BP part, I think e.g Star Wars should have 1 or 2 in the BP like Spider-Man in this one then the rest in the shop during the season and SW gameplay and POIs etc @JayKeyFN @XTigerHyperX2 I think this is the perfect solution, gameplay is still enjoyable whether you like the collab or not. It's the full BP part, I think e.g Star Wars should have 1 or 2 in the BP like Spider-Man in this one then the rest in the shop during the season and SW gameplay and POIs etc

Another player believes that crossover Battle Passes exist to force people to get skins of characters they otherwise wouldn't. This is true for Crew Pack subscribers who get the Battle Pass whether they want to or not.

-.-. ..- -- @BeyondPlut0 @XTigerHyperX2 No. Forcing IP’s on people who aren’t a fan of them is the worst way to handle a collab @XTigerHyperX2 No. Forcing IP’s on people who aren’t a fan of them is the worst way to handle a collab

All collaborative skins are targeted at a portion of Fortnite's playerbase, but not all of it. That's why many feel they're arguably better in the Item Shop where not everyone has to get them.

Keijisuke 圭司⭐ @Keiji_suke @XTigerHyperX2 The problem with these collabs is that they are for a specific audience and not for an entire audience. Battle Passes must feature unique and original cosmetics, including concepts made by community artists @XTigerHyperX2 The problem with these collabs is that they are for a specific audience and not for an entire audience. Battle Passes must feature unique and original cosmetics, including concepts made by community artists 💜⭐

One player just feels like there are too many collaborations in general.

MrAppieGaming @MrAppieGaming @XTigerHyperX2 in my opinion they should keep the collabs out of the battle pass ,let the battle pass be original and themed around the season and keep the collabs for the item shop but there is also where you have TOO MANY collabs ,i get it they trying to make money but it's too much sometimes @XTigerHyperX2 in my opinion they should keep the collabs out of the battle pass ,let the battle pass be original and themed around the season and keep the collabs for the item shop but there is also where you have TOO MANY collabs ,i get it they trying to make money but it's too much sometimes

Ultimately, Epic Games is going to do what it feels is best for the game. At this point, it has data on how well the collaborations do, as well as the fully-collaborative seasons.

Comparatively, the developer also knows how well collaborations do in the Item Shop. All of these things will influence its final decision, which has likely already been made.

