Will Naruto Fortnite skin be available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass? 

Leaks have revealed some potentially huge additions to Fortnite. Recently, there were leaks involving an Among Us x Fortnite crossover, and after v17.40 released today, that was revealed to be accurate. A lot of leaks do end up being true, even if they can't be taken as truth when they are first revealed. Still, they are a fairly reliable source of information for the game.

One thing that has been leaked already for Chapter 2 - Season 8 is Naruto's arrival.

Naruto from Naruto Shippuden (Image via Netflix)

The rumor that Naruto will join the game has been around for a long time. He is highly anticipated and there is potential for him to join Fortnite Island this season, but he hasn't so far. Later leaks confirmed that Naruto wasn't in the plans for this season. Rather, he was likely going to be a Battle Pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. Is this still the case?

Naruto Fortnite skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Several leaks and potential future additions first came to light in the Epic Games vs Apple trial. The one that attracted everyone the most was Naruto. There weren't a lot of details surrounding the skin, but Fortnite players are waiting patiently for that day to become a reality. However, it seems like their wait is coming to an end soon. According to ShiinaBR, Epic Games has been trying to secure Naruto's rights for a long while now, and it seems that it has finally succeeded in that effort.

According to a new public post by the moderators of r/FortniteLeaks, the source who provided them with information about Naruto has now 100% confirmed that Epic was able to obtain the rights for Naruto.



Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 31, 2021

They are now apparently working on adding him to the Battle Pass for next season, probably in the same way that Rick Sanchez, a seemingly out-of-place character, made it into this season's Battle Pass. This has not been confirmed, so the idea of Naruto's Fortnite skin being in the next Battle Pass is up in the air. However, since Epic seems to have acquired the rights to use him, Naruto's inclusion in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 seems almost like a foregone conclusion.

no way they adding naruto to fortnite 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zIdMPnPW8i — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) August 1, 2021

Naruto will likely be the driving force behind a lot of Battle Pass sales for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8, if he is included. He's one of the most popular characters in one of the most prominent genres of television. He has got fans worldwide and pretty much everybody has at least heard of him before. His inclusion in Fortnite, while right on the horizon, has very likely given the two brands immense popularity.

