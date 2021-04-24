Neymar Jr Fortnite trailer hints at a Primal-themed mech suit style edit

After hinting at a possible collaboration between Neymar Jr. and Fortnite, Epic Games finally uploaded a teaser on April 23rd, 2021, showcasing his skin alongside some style edits as well.

The official date has also been revealed in the teaser. If everything goes according to plan, players who have a Season 6 Battle Pass will be able to acquire the skin in-game on April 27th.

Besides being one of the biggest names in the soccer industry, Neymar Jr. also enjoys playing games, which is one reason why this collaboration is taking place.

Epic just released the first Neymar Jr. teaser!



The skin is gonna be AWESOME!! 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/1K3mJtJzGx — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 23, 2021

Before Season 6, data miners caught wind of the skin in-game, and leaks were soon released to the public. However, no one really got a good look at the skin until now.

Neymar Jr. may get Primal-themed mech suit style edit

Following the release of the first teaser, nothing really seemed out of the ordinary until an armored style of the skin was noticed. The style edit looks like a primal mech suit.

Here are all the #Fortnite Neymar Jr Teasers we have received so far and what they related to back in the Season 6 images as well! pic.twitter.com/CyUG1JxgIm — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) April 23, 2021

Due to the primal season, it's easy to rule out the mech aspect. However, it's worth pondering why the developers decided to add this. Could primal mech suits be coming to Fortnite Season 6, or did Epic just want to give players a cool Neymar Jr. skin to play with?

Whatever the case, fans are still unhappy that the developers decided to add a character in-game that had no relevance to the story. Many Fortnite players took to Twitter to voice their discontent.

I agree entirely, epic robbed us when they didnt make the foundation the secret skin — Plugyman25 (@Plugyman25) April 23, 2021

People are getting butthurt 🥺

So sorry guys I will delete this comment! 😕 — LazerMello Scott (@MarshymeIIo0407) April 23, 2021

Don’t care he’s just a soccer dude we already have soccer skins in the game — Thanos (@Thanosagrape) April 23, 2021

The foundation is litteraly trapped in the zero point bruh — Amine (@AmineAGLP) April 23, 2021

I think the reason why we don't have the Foundation yet is because he's stuck in the zero point and isn't actually in the loop yet.



Stay patient, he will definitely become a skin in the future :D — IRelyOnMemes (@IRelyOnMemes) April 23, 2021

That would be the THIRD MEMBER OF the seven be a secret skin is that what you guys what — Ceramatype (@jWAplayerfan) April 23, 2021

Despite the hype Epic has tried to create, most fans and players are not pleased with this decision. Most players wanted The Foundation to be the secret Battle Pass skin since he plays an important role in Fortnite Season 6.

When the leaks first began to appear regarding the collaboration, many players were disappointed. Some even stated that "the game was really a sellout at this point."

game is really a sellout at this point, whats next, a harry potter collab? — MilkMan (@Beau96430905) March 13, 2021

Irrespective of how players feel, Fortnite is showing no signs of slowing down its collaborations. Recently, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn was added as a skin in-game.

