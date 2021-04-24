Neymar Jr Fortnite trailer hints at a Primal-themed mech suit style edit

After hinting at a possible collaboration between Neymar Jr. and Fortnite, Epic Games finally uploaded a teaser on April 23rd, 2021, showcasing his skin alongside some style edits as well.
The official date has also been revealed in the teaser. If everything goes according to plan, players who have a Season 6 Battle Pass will be able to acquire the skin in-game on April 27th.
Besides being one of the biggest names in the soccer industry, Neymar Jr. also enjoys playing games, which is one reason why this collaboration is taking place.
Before Season 6, data miners caught wind of the skin in-game, and leaks were soon released to the public. However, no one really got a good look at the skin until now.
Neymar Jr. may get Primal-themed mech suit style edit
Following the release of the first teaser, nothing really seemed out of the ordinary until an armored style of the skin was noticed. The style edit looks like a primal mech suit.
Due to the primal season, it's easy to rule out the mech aspect. However, it's worth pondering why the developers decided to add this. Could primal mech suits be coming to Fortnite Season 6, or did Epic just want to give players a cool Neymar Jr. skin to play with?
Whatever the case, fans are still unhappy that the developers decided to add a character in-game that had no relevance to the story. Many Fortnite players took to Twitter to voice their discontent.
Despite the hype Epic has tried to create, most fans and players are not pleased with this decision. Most players wanted The Foundation to be the secret Battle Pass skin since he plays an important role in Fortnite Season 6.
When the leaks first began to appear regarding the collaboration, many players were disappointed. Some even stated that "the game was really a sellout at this point."
Irrespective of how players feel, Fortnite is showing no signs of slowing down its collaborations. Recently, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn was added as a skin in-game.
