OG Fortnite player showcases their first ever Victory Royale, community overwhelmed with nostalgia

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 continuing to evolve its dynamic landscape and the overall changes to the gameplay mechanics, a recent Reddit clip shared by u/FriendlyYeti420 has taken the community back in time to the golden days of the game. In a heartfelt display of nostalgia, the OG Fortnite clip revisited simple yet joyful moments from the game's early days and features u/FriendlyYeti420's first Victory Royale during the game's formative years.

OG Fortnite has been a prized time within the community. While there is no certain definition of what can be considered OG, most players agree that the game's humble beginnings in Chapter 1 Season 1 were a huge factor in what made the experience special. u/FriendlyYeti420's Reddit clip highlights how things have changed over the years and showcases the fulfilling feeling of securing a Victory Royale.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's nostalgic Victory Royale

In the Reddit clip, u/FriendlyYeti420 showcased a nostalgic journey back to the game's infancy in Chapter 1 Season 1, with the player navigating the landscape donning the simple yet iconic Fortnite Pathfinder skin. The clip unfolds on the original Chapter 1 map, taking players back to the days when locations like Tomato Town stood tall in the virtual battlefield.

As the match trickled down to a 1v1 showdown, u/FriendlyYeti420 navigated the OG Chapter 1 Fortnite map while also keeping an eye out for the remaining enemy. As they approached a cliff within the safe zone, they spotted their last opponent patiently hiding under a tree.

Equipping themselves with the OG Assault Rifle, the player skillfully unleashed a flurry of bullets upon the opponent below them, capturing the simplistic essence of the gunplay seen in the earlier seasons. With the flurry of bullets, u/FriendlyYeti420 was able to swiftly eliminate the last enemy and secure their first Fortnite Victory Royale, making a significant milestone in their in-game journey.

The Fortnite community responded to the throwback clip with a wave of nostalgia, as players all over the community united in appreciation for the time capsule, taking them back to a cherished time of the game. Redditors flooded the comments with their personal favorite elements from the game's early days and expressed their longing for the charm and simplicity of Chapter 1 Season 1. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Players reminisced about the early days of the game, when the map was less complex and noisy. Many learned the game's mechanics on the simpler battlefields of Chapter 1, and this was perfectly captured by u/FriendlyYeti420's first-ever Victory Royale.

