OG Fortnite to be removed at the end of Chapter 4, leaks suggest

As Chapter 4 Season 5, affectionately titled Fortnite OG, races towards its end, a wave of nostalgia has spread throughout the community. The season brought players back to the Chapter 1 map, reviving memories of the early days of the game and reintroducing OG items for a month-long celebration of the game's golden days.

That said, recent rumors and reports from prominent leakers such as HYPEX and Ako suggest that the beloved OG mode, cherished by players for its nostalgic value, will not be staying as a permanent addition to the game after Chapter 4 Season 5 comes to an end.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite OG reportedly won't be a permanent mode in the future

Chapter 4 Season 5 has taken players on a trip down memory lane, transporting them back to the OG Chapter 1 map with items that were once a staple of the game. The nostalgia-filled journey allowed long-time players of the game to relive the early seasons, complete with familiar weapons and locations that defined the humble beginnings of Fortnite.

This unique twist to the title not only sparked a surge of enthusiasm within the game's community but it also resulted in a resurgence of player numbers, with Fortnite crossing 44.7 million players when Chapter 4 Season 5 launched.

After the overwhelmingly positive reception of the OG mode, players have expressed their desire for Epic Games to make the nostalgic experience permanent as a separate mode in the game. The prospect of having the option to play on the OG map after the conclusion of Chapter 4 Season 5, has been a hot topic of discussion among the community.

Be that as it may, recent leaks, notably from renowned leakers HYPEX and Ako, have brought disappointing news to fans hoping for OG Fortnite to stay as a permanent mode. They suggest that Epic Games has no plans to keep the OG mode as a permanent mode in the game and will remove the mode after Chapter 4 Season 5 ends on December 2.

This disclosure has left some players in the community disheartened, as they had hoped to continue reliving the magic of the earlier seasons of the game even after the end of the season.

What comes after the end of Fortnite OG?

As Fortnite OG reaches its conclusion, Chapter 4 Season 5 is set to wrap up with the biggest live event in the game's history, known as "The Big Bang." The event, with its inclusion of themes like the Visitor's Rocket and Kado Thorne's Time Machine, is shaping up to be a fitting farewell to the Chapter 1 map and a seamless transition to Chapter 5.

Chapter 5 is currently shrouded in mystery. While the unfinished Chapter 5 map has already been leaked, and certain details hint at upcoming collaborations with LEGO and Rocket League, it is still unclear as to what new adventures await players in what is shaping up to be a new era of the game.

