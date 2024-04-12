Olympian Powers/Mythics disabled in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite has just released a brand-new collaboration with the critically acclaimed animated TV series Avatar The Last Airbender. The crossover event is called Avatar: Elements, which not only brings new cosmetics — such as the Aang skin — but also introduces three new powerful Mythics. Alongside that, the collaboration has brought a change that not many players expected — the Olympian Powers/Mythics have been disabled.

These were first introduced to Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, allowing players to harness the power of the Greek Gods with items like the Thunderbolt of Zeus as well as the Wings of Icarus. However, with the launch of the Elements event, Olympian Powers have been disabled in core game modes while remaining in the tournament loot pool.

Why did Fortnite disable the Olympian Powers and Mythics for the Elements event?

The three Mythics added by the collaboration event are Airbending, Firebending, and Earthbending. Waterbending was added to the game prior to these, and all of these are now available in-game for players to try, with each elemental power serving a different purpose.

Going by an official blog post by Epic Games, the presence of new Elemental Mythic abilities seems to be the reason Olympian Powers or Mythics have been disabled in-game. Since the new Elemental Mythics will provide players with a lot of powerful abilities, it seems like Fortnite is looking to avoid over-saturating the loot pool with Mythic weapons to keep the experience fresh.

Additionally, Olympian Powers/Mythics like the powerful Thunderbolt of Zeus being disabled diverts player focus towards the new Element Bending abilities, encouraging gamers to explore and experiment with their capabilities.

When will the Olympian Powers and Mythics return to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

While Olympian Powers have been disabled in Chapter 5 Season 2 for now, that doesn't mean they have been removed forever. The Mythics will be returning to the game on May 3, 2024, at 2 am ET. This is because the Avatar: Elements event ends on this day and will presumably exit the game, along with all the Elemental Mythics.

For now, players can explore and harness the powers of the elements by finding these Mythics in-game and progress through the Elements Event Pass to make the most of this ambitious crossover with Avatar The Last Airbender.

