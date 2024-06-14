Pirate outpost in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 suggests much-awaited collaboration

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is a high-octane season packed with a host of new updates. Among these additions, a simple pirate outpost hints at a much-awaited collaboration with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. This is a huge bonus to the ongoing Metallica collaboration that fans seem to love already.

The newest v30.01 update introduced a host of new items like the Tow Hook Cannon as well as the seemingly normal building with innocent features that is a possible indicator of one of the biggest collaborations with Pirates of the Caribbean this season.

Here's the outpost and how to find it.

Note: This article is speculative and solely based on the author's opinion.

Pirate outpost in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is at a common landmark

The pirate outpost is located on the map's biggest water body

The Outpost is located in the corner of the lake (Image via Epic Games)

The Pirate outpost in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is in the water bank in the center of the map. Players can find the Outpost Northeast of Nitrodrome, and it can is easily found when players land on the water bank/lake in the map.

The Pirate outpost is a building with a long dock with the half-mast of a ship sticking out next to it. The rustic decor, with the black flags and the old rope-and-pulley, hints toward wooden ships from the popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

What does the Pirate outpost do?

The Pirate outpost in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 reminds players of the pirate-era ships (Image via Epic Games)

Currently, the Pirate Outpost is not interactive and players cannot do anything other than visit this new landmark. They can visit the outpost and look for clues that hint at the arrival of the legendary pirates to the island.

Players can find chests, ammo boxes, and Slurp barrels they can use to stock up on their inventory and replenish their shields before they head out in the all-new map of Wrecked filled with tons of new items and consumables players can use to survive in this chaotic season.

What can players expect from the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Players can find a host of items that belong to the era of buccaneering at the Pirate outpost in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Players can expect many new items, skins, and outfits with the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. Popular Fortnite leaker Shiina claims the collaboration is set to arrive on the island on June 19, 2024.

Note that Fortnite has not made any official confirmation about the collaboration or its date of arrival. All players can do now is hold on to their hats and wait for these devious pirates to dock on the shore of Wrecked.

This is all known so far about the Pirate outpost in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The new season of Wrecked is a real treat for players eagerly awaiting the string of new collaborations, with the latest Metallica collaboration in Fortnite Festival and Battle Royale already creating waves for players and Heavy Metal fans worldwide.

