"Fortnite is at its best right now": Players debate state of Chapter 3 Season 3

Launched in 2017, Fortnite has been evolving ever since. The recently launched Chapter 3 Season 3 is the twenty-first season of the title.

Over the years, the game has undergone many changes and evolved into what it is today. With the release of every new season, the battle royale has maintained its trajectory by adding something new to the storyline.

Impressive storytelling coupled with the battle royale has helped it carve out a niche and garner a plethora of players across different chapters and seasons. Since the game has a very active community, it is obvious that users debate various aspects of the game.

One such aspect is the state of the game right now. A recent debate on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit saw participants cast light upon whether the game is at its best right now. The topic seems worth exploring and has some convincing answers.

Is Fortnite really at its best right now?

Since its launch, technology has advanced significantly, which has affected certain aspects of the game. The graphics have improved, and the title has become more accessible. Overall, the story has evolved and is at a fascinating point in time.

Turning to the spirited debate on Reddit, most players seem to like the current state of the game. However, most participants maintain that the best is yet to come instead of deeming it the best.

People are enjoying the recent updates to the map and find chapter three to be very entertaining.

However, not all comments were in praise of the current state. One thing that bothers users is the loot pool, as many have complained about its current state.

While the newer weapons are an improvement over the older ones, people don't seem too excited about the SMGs.

Loopers feel that the developers are pushing the SMGs into the loot pool. Weapons took center stage in the debate, with the majority concerned about the balancing and vaulting of weapons over time.

However, most users appreciated how the storyline evolved through different chapters.

While the majority maintained that the title is at a very good point, some suggested the polar opposite. Most debated how the game peaked during the first chapter and that it has been on a downward trend ever since.

Loopers complained that the title has become grittier than it used to be. They liked the old 'goofy' game with quirks compared to other battle royale offerings.

In the overall review, most people enjoy the state the game is in, especially after the introduction of the new no-build mode. While they are happy with the changes to the map, the loot pool is what's bothering them. Gamers want the weapons to be appropriate to the times.

To answer whether the game is at its best right now. People are undoubtedly enjoying its evolution. However, it is still early in the timeline to tell if it's the best right now.

As the title and plot evolve with time, only then will it be evident what part is/was the best.

