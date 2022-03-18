6 worst examples of clickbait in the Fortnite community

The art of content creation for Fortnite has been diluted over the years. While numerous good content creators upload wholesome videos, some rely on clickbait for views.

Although it falls upon individual viewers to distinguish between good content and clickbait, it's not always possible given the age demographics. Many channels have turned to producing eight-minute-long clickbait videos to cash in on ad revenue from YouTube.

These are some of the worst kinds of clickbait that are present in the Fortnite community

6) Misleading titles and information in videos

While many players know exactly where to get information regarding leaks and upcoming in-game changes, a lot of them don't. They rely on content creators to provide them with information regarding the same.

Sadly, many of these content creators often peddle rumors and theories as information or exaggerate upon facts. Additionally, they use misleading headlines to attract views.

5) Fake live events

Clickbait's 'crème de la crème' is undoubtedly 'fake live events.' Given how popular they are in Fortnite, Loopers will click on anything that suggests that a new event will occur soon.

Numerous content creators capitalize on this fact and use it to garner likes. Unfortunately, most of it backfires and the community clicks the dislike button at large.

4) Skin swapper

Skin swappers are not clickbait per se. It works and allows players to don elusive outfits. However, they come at a cost. Given that they are third-party software, they come loaded with viruses.

To add insult to injury, Epic Games is likely to ban users beyond the possibility of having viruses on the computer. While in the past these bans were temporary, they may soon become permanent

3) Free V-Bucks

The free V-Bucks scam/clickbait is as old as the game itself. Ever since V-Bucks became important, scams and clickbait content began spreading like wildfire. While most are simple messages asking for a like and follow for V-Bucks, others are elaborate videos that waste time.

To put this into perspective, the Fortnite V-Bucks Black Market trade is more legitimate than free V-Bucks. However, players should stay away from both of these ventures for safety reasons.

2) Misleading bot lobby videos

Bot lobbies are great for content creation and for completing challenges. Starting a bot lobby is easy. All players have to make a new account and play in duos mode with the main account.

Once in a match, the new account can be logged out, leaving the main player in the lobby versus 98 bots. Sadly, some clickbaiters have developed an elaborate process to achieve the same. The only downside is that it does not work and wastes time.

1) Extra refund tickets

One of the newest clickbait trends in Fortnite is extra refund tickets. For the uninitiated, these are legal tokens that can be used to refund cosmetic items in the game.

Sadly, several content creators state that more refund tokens can be acquired via a long and arduous process. The reality of the situation is that the system is foolproof and players will only waste their precious time.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

