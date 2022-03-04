Fortnite players are scoring 100s of Crowned Victory Royales, here's how

Crowned Victory Royales are a real hype factor in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Players try to get as many wins as possible to show off to others in the lobby. However, a few Loopers managed to take things to the extreme.

For example, a YouTuber known as Rising Miles holds the record for the most Crowned Victory Royales. He currently has over 1,900 and is likely to cross 2,000 before the season ends.

Given these crazy stats, many players are wondering exactly how he does it. Well, while most would assume that he's using hacks or glitches, the answer is much simpler: bot lobbies.

How to earn 100s of Crowned Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The odds of winning every match to secure a Crowned Victory Royale are rather slim. Even the best players in the world tend to lose games every now and then. This hampers the rate at which a player can secure a win.

Thankfully, there are ways to bypass these issues by using bot lobbies. With a bit of tweaking, players will not have to worry about skill-gap, efficiency in building, or even bad aim. However, before talking about bot lobbies, a few doubts should be cleared.

Many players are under the assumption that bot lobbies are illegal. This is untrue. Bot lobbies are part of the game, and players are free to use them as they see fit. However, using hacks while in the bot lobby can lead to a ban. Other than that, everything else is fair play.

Circling back to the topic at hand, players can use these bot lobbies for farming dozens of Crowned Victory Royales a day. Given that bots can't fight back effectively, players will be able to clean sweep the lobby with ease. Here's how to do it:

Make a secondary account in Fortnite.

Team up with the main account and start a match in duos mode.

Once in-game, exit the match from the secondary account.

Continue playing from the main account.

Repeat the process as needed.

While this is an effective way to farm wins, this may be considered cheating for many players. Well, to put it into perspective, currently, Crowned Victory Royales don't really mean or do much. Aside from the little XP boost, they don't have value in-game.

Such being the case, farming wins for Crowned Victory Royales can't be considered cheating. Furthermore, since anyone can do it, as far as Epic Games is concerned, it's fair play in Fortnite.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Are bot lobbies worth the effort in Fortnite?

It depends on who is being asked this question. For professional players, bot lobbies are useless as they offer no competition. However, for newbies and casual players in-game, bot lobbies are amazing.

They can use them to level up the Battle Pass for cosmetics, complete challenges, and even explore the entire map. Although not much combat experience will be gained, there is a lot of fun to be had here.

Not everyone wants to sweat it out in a build-fight or sneak about the map like a ninja. Some players just want to grab hold of a gun and rampage the island in their spare time.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever played in a bot lobby? Yes. No. 0 votes so far