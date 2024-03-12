"Please add the Greek Style": Fortnite community wants a Greek Style added for Aphrodite Skin

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2's launch has been interesting, to say the least. With Epic Games bringing the world of Greek Mythology to the Fortnite island, the servers took a hit, and the game was down for well over 24 hours. Despite the issues, players seem to be enjoying the new additions, including the Battle Pass, which features multiple characters from Greek Mythology that players can acquire by progressing through it.

That said, players seem to have a few issues with the offerings of the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass, one of which stems from the Aphrodite outfit. While the skin itself is good, some community members express how it barely looks like the actual Greek Goddess of Beauty.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit post by u/nocthanatos, where the player made a plea for a Greek Style for Aphrodite, stating:

"Please add the Greek Style"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"She looks like a tennis player" - The Fortnite community feels the Greek Style for the Aphrodite Skin would be a fruitful addition

The Reddit post by u/nocthanatos showcased a concept for the Greek Style for the Aphrodite Skin, which heavily borrows from her original look showcased in the Chapter 5 Season 1 survey. The look features a much more prominent heart-shaped badge on her collar, alongside more stylized footwear and leggings with an overall design that makes her look much more like the Aphrodite that people have come to expect.

Witnessing this concept for a Greek Style, players expressed their frustrations with the current in-game design for the Aphrodite skin, likening her design to that of a tennis player. Players suggested various changes that could improve the design drastically, such as the addition of the olive leaf crown, as seen in her survey look.

Other players have expressed hope of seeing this style or something similar as part of the quest rewards for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. This would allow users to get the original look for Aphrodite they envisioned by completing quests throughout the season.

Other players were just left in awe of the Greek Style while also being confused as to why Epic Games would change the design so much. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

Comment byu/nocthanatos from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/nocthanatos from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/nocthanatos from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/nocthanatos from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/nocthanatos from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As the Fortnite community continues to further explore the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass and its offerings, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will change the Aphrodite Skin to fit players' vision for the Greek Goddess of Beauty.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!