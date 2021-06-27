Pump up the Jam Fortnite emote: All you need to know

Pump up the Jam Fortnite emote is finally available in the in-game Item Shop. As loopers already know, the Item Shop in Fortnite has ultimately been refreshed and there are lots of super cool things on offer this time around.

Epic has a unique way of rotating in-game skins, emotes and other cosmetics. While some skins do make a comeback, others appear only for a short while. Players have no way of knowing when or if these items will reappear. Currently, the Item Shop has added the "Pump up the Jam" Fortnite emote for players.

Pump up the Jam Fortnite emote: A quick look

Pump up the Jam Fortnite emote is inspired by dancer Perri Luc Kiely. He is an English street dancer and a TV & radio presenter. Perri is also a member of the dance crew Diversity. His crew won the 3rd series of Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Also read: Fortnite Season 7: The Alien Mothership atop the island is moving and could destroy Coral Castle soon

Epic has added the Pump up the Jam Fortnite emote as a new store entrant after the Item Shop refreshed last night. Those who are looking to jam it up with their moves and get everyone jumpin' can get the Pump up the Jam Fortnite emote for 500 V-bucks. The Fortnite Item Shop will refresh at 8 PM ET on June 27th or 5:30 IST on June 28th. The emote is pretty chill, and interested players should grab it before it vanishes from the Item Shop.

Get the lobby jumpin’ with the Pump Up the Jam Emote with moves by Perri Kiely. pic.twitter.com/LuRZqUjjFP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 26, 2021

Aside from Pump up the Jam Fortnite emote, there are a lot of other skins and cosmetics up for grabs this time around. Players can also acquire the numerous other Marvel character skins that have been made available by Epic. Some notable skins are Thanos skin, Ghost Rider, Ant-Man, Venom to name a few. Furthermore, players can even purchase the Hulk Smasher's Harvesting Tool for 1,200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.

Epic is also going to release the much anticipated and cherished Loki skin to Fortnite sometime in July this year.

It seems Mecha Cuddle Master wasn’t the only one who found their way to the Island.



Looks like a trickster snuck his way through the portal and into the Fortnite Crew this July 👑 pic.twitter.com/z2V1wFSSwl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 25, 2021

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: How to get the Brain Freeze back bling for free

Edited by Gautham Balaji