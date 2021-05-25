Raptor Glider in Fortnite could return after being out of the item shop for 1000 days

The trend in Fortnite's item shop for the duration of Season 6 has been entirely predictable. In addition to adding new cosmetics and emotes, Epic Games has brought back "OG" skins and cosmetics from Fortnite Season 1.

For a brief while, the item shop even had a tab called "Vaulted for a year or more," which featured emotes like Zanny and cosmetics like Bone Wasp and Astro Assassin.

Now, with Fortnite Season 6 coming to an end, The publisher may release more "OG" cosmetics that have eluded the item shop for over 1000 days. While there is no confirmation of the same, going by the trends and speculation, many Fortnite leakers expect the Raptor Glider, Piledrive Pickaxe, or Drumbeat Pickaxe to return to the item shop soon.

Without further ado, it's time to take a trip down nostalgia lane and check out these cosmetics.

The FNCS skin will be exclusive to this FNCS (item shop) Also they will bring back some item(s) that didn't return for more than 1000 days which is gonna be one of these:

Raptor Glider (1029 Days)

Piledriver Pickaxe (1007 Days)

Drumbeat Pickaxe (995 Days)

Via: @HYPEX — nate24thegreat | Fortnite News (@nate24thegreat) May 25, 2021

Fortnite items that may return after 1000 days of being vaulted

#1 - Fortnite Raptor Glider

Perhaps one of the oldest items in-game, the Fortnite Raptor Glider is an uncommon glider released on November 6th, 2017. The item was vaulted soon after and hasn't been seen for the past 1029 days.

Fun fact the raptor glider is the rarest glider from the item shop last seen 1008 Days ago #Fortnite #Raptor pic.twitter.com/szBiYwes1C — Nr random (@fortniteleakk) May 8, 2021

While the item itself is not expensive, it's very rare to catch a glimpse of players with this item in-game. When added back to the item shop, this cosmetic should cost 500 V-Bucks if its rarity is not increased.

#2 - Fortnite Piledriver Pickaxe

The Fortnite Piledriver Pickaxe is a rare harvesting tool from the Lucha Set released on July 20th, 2018. It is a fantastic bundle that consists of masked luchador skins and other cosmetics.

@HYPEX is this a rare pickaxe is called the PILEDRIVER pickaxes pic.twitter.com/1AoiImKpZ5 — Christian (@Chris53411845) July 13, 2020

When listed in the item shop, the Piledrive Pickaxe can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks. The item was first added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5.

While it's unclear if this is the cosmetic that may be returning, it's the most colorful among the lot.

#3 - Fortnite Drumbeat Pickaxe

Players will be spreading love, joy, and peace with every hit using the Drumbeat Pickaxe. This uncommon harvesting tool skin is part of the Flower Power set and was first released on September 2nd, 2018, during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5.

@FortniteGame the drumbeat is my most wanted pickaxe. please bring it back to the item shop 🥺 pic.twitter.com/xiZlKvmrk4 — CORT 🐍 (@Maduesaa) April 11, 2021

While not exactly a rare item in-game, it hasn't been seen in the cosmetic shop for nearly 1000 days. If listed in the item shop, it will cost 500 V-Bucks, a fair trade-off given how colorful and unique this harvesting tool cosmetic is.

