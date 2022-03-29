The rarest Fortnite Chapter 3 collectible is actually this pin

When it comes to collectable items in Fortnite, there are quite a few rare ones out there. For instance, many cosmetics from Chapter 1 Season 1 cannot be purchased or obtained in any legal manner. While skin swappers do exist, they are likely to get the user banned.

Although certain cosmetics are considered to be rare, there is something even rarer in the Metaverse, and it's not even a part of the game. For every season that goes by, Epic Games' employees who have worked on the game receive a small token of appreciation in the form of pins.

What are pins and why are they considered collectibles within the Fortnite community?

Pins are only given out to employees per season. This means that if the employee only worked on a certain season, they would be awarded one pin associated with that season.

Taking into consideration that employees change jobs now and then, only a handful of them have all the pins starting from Chapter 1 Season 1. Based on speculation and the logic that Donald Mustard has been working on Fortnite since its inception, he's likely the only employee to have all the pins.

However, keeping that fact aside, the most recent pin for Chapter 3 has created quite the buzz in the community. While several pins in the past have really stood out in terms of design, this one is by far the best. The entire Flipside, i.e., both Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 map outlines have been showcased.

What makes this particular Fortnite pin even cooler is that it spins! Have a look at it.

The community at large is absolutely smitten with this rare collectable. Sadly, as it's only for employees, there's no way for Loopers to get their hands on one of these.

Will Epic Games ever sell Fortnite seasonal pins to players?

Given the aforementioned fact that they are exclusive to employees, the answer is likely not. However, if they were to sell them to the general public, a lot of players would be ready to buy them.

Considering how popular Fortnite is in several countries around the world, Epic Games would earn a decent profit. On the flipside of things, if they were to sell it to the masses, the item's rarity would disappear.

They would slowly go from desirable to common accessories. Eventually, in time, everyone would have one and they wouldn't feel all that special anymore.

