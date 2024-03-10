"Recorded this on a potato": Fortnite community left in splits after player uploads their Crowned Victory Royale video

The Fortnite community is no stranger to brilliant plays and Victory Royales, with players displaying their gameplay tactics and putting on a show for their peers. However, a recent Reddit clip shared by u/PickleJr_Vr showcases the player getting a Crowned Victory Royale. While harmless at first sight, the interesting aspect of this clip comes from its quality, which seems less than optimal, to say the least.

While the player managed to secure what seems to be an impressive Fortnite Victory Royale, the quality of the video has become a source of amusement for many members of the Fortnite community, with one player even commenting:

"Recorded this on a potato?"

"Recorded this on a potato?"

"Bro plays on his microwave" - Fortnite community does not hold back while reacting to Redditor's Crowned Victory Royale

In the Reddit clip, u/PickleJr_Vr is supposedly in a solo match in Chapter 5 Season 2, wearing what seems to be the Raven Team Leader outfit. The clip appears extremely laggy with low FPS, and all that can be seen is the player using a pair of scoped weapons to eliminate a gliding opponent.

The player was able to secure the Crowned Victory Royale, an impressive feat, and proceeded to perform the Crowning Achievement emote. However, their remarkable achievement was undermined by the quality of the clip, with many members of the Fortnite community jokingly taking jabs at it.

Players took to the comments to talk about the frame rate displayed in the Reddit clip, jokingly making assumptions about the equipment u/PickleJr_Vr used to record the clip. Some players joked about a 1980s camcorder being used, while others hilariously complimented u/PickleJr_Vr on their high-quality gameplay footage.

Additionally, others joked about the equipment being used to play the game, with some saying how u/PickleJr_Vr traveled back in time to play Chapter 5 Season 2. Some members of the community joked about how the clip looks like something from the original Doom game, while others went as far as likening the clip to a flip book.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

While u/PickleJr_Vr's Crowned Victory Royale is a remarkable achievement in itself, the quality of the Reddit clip makes for one of the most humorous moments the community can revel in. As players explore Chapter 5 Season 2, the community should witness even more unexpected moments such as this.

