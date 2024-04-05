"Remind me to cancel the subscription": Fortnite community shares their views about Crew and Legacy Sets

The Fortnite Crew has established itself as a way for players to get a ton of benefits out of a single membership, including exclusive skins only Crew members can get their hands on. In addition to this, the Crew also utilizes Legacy Sets and Styles which provide the Crew skins with unlockable styles the longer they are subscribed to the Crew, incentivizing members to stay subscribed after acquiring the benefits.

However, this system has become a point of contention among members of the community, with some players expressing how they feel like the Fortnite Crew membership does not justify its value.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/imalonexc, where the player questioned how players have to spend a lot of money to acquire the exclusive styles for Crew skins. This invited a flurry of reactions from the community, with Reddit user u/YarisGO exclaiming:

"Remind me to cancel the subscription."

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit)

This prompted other members of the community to express their opinions, with Reddit user u/Aggressive-Tour777 explaining how they cancel their Crew membership once they have received the Battle Pass for that season, with the Crew Cosmetics being added bonuses.

Reddit user u/NoNefariousness2144 echoed their sentiments, explaining how they bought the Crew membership for V-Bucks but the Katt outfit as well as the Ares skin are both great Crew cosmetics. Reddit user u/Appropriate-Owl-6129 also chimed in, expressing how they would cancel their Crew membership if the upcoming Crew skin was not to their liking.

Highlighting their opinion on the Legacy Styles of Fortnite Crew skins, Reddit user u/Portal-YEET-87650 exclaimed:

"I'm gonna be honest I don't need the phase, rimebound and cosmic styles when I can just apply them to Spectra Knight."

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit)

The comment invited other players who agreed with u/Portal-YEET-87650 to give their takes too, with Reddit user u/chadillac11 highlighting how the Spectra Knight is a great alternative to the Crew cosmetics' Legacy Styles. While Reddit user u/Wboy2006 did not agree with u/Portal-YEET-87650's take on the OG Pass being the best Battle Pass ever, they do agree that the Spectra Knight is a great skin.

What is the Fortnite Crew skin for April 2024?

Expand Tweet

While the Crew membership brings other benefits such as the Battle Pass, V-Bucks, and even the Rocket Pass Premium, the main highlight is the monthly new skin that members receive. Going with the Greek Mythology theme of Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games has introduced Ares, the Greek God of War, as the Crew skin for April 2024.

The Ares skin, previously rumored to be a part of the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass, can now be acquired in-game by being a member of the Crew, and players can finally somewhat complete their collection of the Greek Pantheon in the game.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!