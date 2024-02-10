How to cancel Fortnite Crew? Explained

For players who are subscribed to Fortnite Crew but are no longer interested in the monthly subscription, canceling your Crew subscription can be straightforward. Fortnite Crew was introduced in December 2020 at the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 5, giving players exclusive access to certain skins, cosmetic items, and Battle Passes on a monthly basis.

The membership also provided players with monthly V-Bucks as well as Rocket Pass Premium. However, if the service no longer aligns with your budget or overall preferences, you can easily opt-out.

While the process differs depending on the platform you play on or have the Crew subscription, this article will guide you through all the steps to cancel Fortnite Crew on different platforms.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How to cancel the Fortnite Crew membership on different platforms

Expand Tweet

Since the Fortnite Crew membership is based on a monthly payment structure, it is considered a part of the Subscriptions you have on your console or other platforms and functions on the Auto-Renew feature.

Given below are all the steps you need to follow to deactivate your Fortnite Crew membership according to the different platforms, including PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation:

PC

To cancel your Crew membership on PC, visit the official Epic Games website and log in to your Epic Games account with the appropriate credentials.

Here, navigate to the Account Settings and select the Subscriptions tab.

Among the various Subscriptions, locate your Crew subscription and select the Cancel Subscription option.

Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm your cancellation of the Crew membership.

Xbox (Series X/S and One)

In the Xbox menu, navigate to Profile & System and find the Settings section.

Here, select the Account tab and navigate to Subscriptions.

Look for the Crew membership in the Active status and disable auto-renewal.

After that, confirm the cancellation to complete the process.

PlayStation 5

From the PlayStation main menu screen, navigate to Settings and then select the Users and Accounts section.

From the Accounts settings section, go to the Payment and Subscriptions.

Here, look for the Game and App Services tab and look for your Crew membership.

With this, turn off Auto-Renew to cancel your Crew subscription.

PlayStation 4

From the PlayStation 4 main menu screen, access the settings and select the Account Management tab.

Here, choose Account Information and scroll down to Services List.

Look for the Crew membership and choose the Turn Off Auto-Renew option.

Confirm your selection and cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription.

Nintendo Switch

In the Nintendo Switch menu, access the eShop and navigate to the Account Information menu.

Here, select the Your Subscriptions tab and look for your Crew subscription.

Finally, choose the Turn Off Automatic Renewal option to cancel the Crew membership.

By following the simple steps listed in this article, you can easily and swiftly cancel your Fortnite Crew membership on the platform of your choice. However, it is important to note that canceling your Crew subscription will take away the monthly benefits, like the Crew cosmetics and V-Bucks, so decide judiciously.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!