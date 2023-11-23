Cattus POI could appear in the Fortnite Big Bang live event, leaks suggest

According to veteran leaker/data miner FortTory, the Cattus POI could appear during the Fortnite Big Bang live event. This location contains the remains of the mighty beast known as The Devourer. It wreaked havoc in Chapter 1 and was poised to destroy the Zero Point. If not for Mecha's brave actions, the storyline would have been cut short.

Coming back to The Big Bang live event, it would seem that Epic Games would be adding the Cattus POI back into the game. It's unclear why, but given the role this beast played in Chapter 1, it could be featured in-game in some way.

Although this would defy logic since The Devourer was defeated, in the current timelines, it's yet to happen in Chapter 4 Season 5. As such, the beast is very much alive, and this raises several questions.

Will The Devourer be part of the Fortnite Big Bang live event?

Since the Cattus could be part of The Big Bang live event, there are rumors that The Devourer itself could also be present. This stems from the fact that in the current timeline, Mecha and The Devourer have not yet gone head-to-head.

While this could be attributed to the fact that time is moving faster than usual, it was part of the canon event that led to the creation of Fortnite Chapter 2. As such, the beast is part of the storyline as much as the Zero Point itself. Here's what a few community members have to say about the situation.

One user thinks it would be cool if Cattus was revived by the Time Machine. However, another user points out that the beast was never slain in this timeline to begin with.

One has the most practical theory. They suggest that either the Cattus POI would be present in The Big Bang live event or The Devourer would be defeated during this time. They also point out that Epic Games could show Mecha defeating the beast during a flashback.

Since the developers have bypassed a lot of in-game mini-events to save time in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, this would make a lot of sense. However, it's still rather puzzling why, of all POIs, this one was chosen to be showcased.

Is The Devourer still on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 island?

Users have reported hearing strange sounds at Polar Peaks, but it's unclear if these are related to the beast. Even if Cattus is on the island, it's well hidden for now. Nevertheless, given that files related to it were updated in v27.10, it cannot be a mere coincidence.

As such, Epic Games could likely have something planned. As to what this is has eluded leakers/data miners for the time being. Given that the majority of files related to The Big Bang live event remain encrypted, a lot remains unknown. That said, if the beast does make a return and plays a major role in The Big Bang live event, it would be the cherry on top.

