Fortnite announces surprise collab with make up brand

According to leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, a Revolution x Fortnite collaboration is in the works. Revolution Beauty is a UK-based beauty company which was founded in 2014. Based on the information available thus far, the scope of the collaboration seems to be limited to physical products. However, as of now, details are hard to come by as things are still in early access.

While there is a teaser about the upcoming collaboration, it doesn't say much or provide any tangible details. The only thing visible in the video is a wide array of beauty products that have been blurred out. Once a full reveal is done, the beauty products will likely be showcased with unique branding. That said, things could take a while to come to fruition.

When will the Revolution x Fortnite collaboration take place?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Also heres the instagram video about it: Also heres the instagram video about it: https://t.co/1zLdB4nGuO

Since this collaboration is not directly related to gameplay or the storyline, there's no deadline in place. That said, things are still in the early stages for the time being. On the official website for the collaboration, the only option available is for users to sign up on the waitlist for early access. No beauty products can be seen either.

By the looks of it, things may take at least a few months before coming to fruition or until more information about the same becomes available. That said, it's likely that the collaboration will occur sometime during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Given that the current season will end in roughly 40 days, there's no use in doing a collaboration at this time.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Extra info about it for those interested:



"Coming Soon on our website, our digital partners, and it will be available exclusively in Walmart stores!" Extra info about it for those interested:"Coming Soon on our website, our digital partners, and it will be available exclusively in Walmart stores!"

Furthermore, the products that will be part of the Revolution x Fortnite collaboration will only be available via the official website and digital partners. Additionally, they will also be available exclusively in Walmart Stores. That said, this information may be subject to change in the future.

Will there be any cosmetic items added to the Item Shop as part of the Revolution x Fortnite collaboration?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



revolutionbeauty.com/intl/en/collab… Fortnite is doing a collaboration with Revolution Makeup Fortnite is doing a collaboration with Revolution Makeuprevolutionbeauty.com/intl/en/collab… https://t.co/stbeFze0yq

Given that this is an out-of-game collaboration, it's highly unlikely that cosmetic items related to the Revolution Beauty brand will feature in-game. While apparel brands such as Balenciaga and Nike have featured in-game, this is very different.

That said, there is always the possibility of Epic Games coming up with ideas for cosmetics to add to the Item Shop. But this is just based on speculation as of now. If any cosmetic items are added to the Item Shop, leakers/data-miners will be sure to make the information public long before the collaboration kicks off.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : Excited for the upcoming Fortnite x Revolution Beauty collaboration? Yes. No. 0 votes