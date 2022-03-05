Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 earthquake event leaked, building and POIs to be destroyed

Fortnite leaks are running wild once again as Chapter 3 Season 1 starts winding down.

Players are eager to know what path the battle royale will take when it comes to the story, the state of the island, the weapon meta, and the story the following Season will bring.

A leaker known as Koooooomar has shared some files regarding a potential in-game event. All signs currently point towards a massive earthquake that may destroy parts of the island.

Fortnite leak suggests Chapter 3 Season 1 will deliver dangerous earthquakes

Koooooomar @koooooomar



Looks like it will be the final earthquake of the "calendar event" (not LIVE event) at the Seven Outpost



#FortniteLeaks I looked into the APOCOLYPTIC Earthquake some more this morning after @Nanxss reached out to me asking if there was more info.Looks like it will be the final earthquake of the "calendar event" (not LIVE event) at the Seven Outpost

As always, leaks and rumors should be considered as nothing but speculation until Epic Games makes them official, if at all.

However, this leak for Chapter 3 Season 1 has plenty to get excited about. Koooooomar shared the data files and marked exactly what they could mean when it comes to the future of the island.

Koooooomar @koooooomar



A calendar event might be something like the Christmas trees showing up, or the barricades being added to POIs in Ch. 2.

It doesn't appear to correlate to a live event of any kind, but rather in-game events that happen over a certain calendar period. The information indicates that earthquakes are going to shake up the lobby.

Recently, the earth started to tremble in the Imagined Order base known as Covert Cavern. Whatever the organization is doing appears to be affecting more than just their point of interest.

With a 60 to 95 second duration, an earthquake could feel like an eternity when players are in the middle of a fight. They will be especially affected in a build battle, because it looks like it will deal damage to structures.

Nearby points of interest, player builds, and really anything that can be chopped down with a pickaxe seems to be destructable when it comes to earthquakes. This will undoubtedly make for an interesting minute and a half.

Koooooomar @koooooomar



"MilkshakeCurveEarthquakeStrength1_Apocolyptic"



EARTHQUAKE

STRENGTH

APOCOLYPTIC



#FortniteLeaks There is a very ominous level of earthquake coming up in this update..."MilkshakeCurveEarthquakeStrength1_Apocolyptic"

With the addition of lightning storms and tornadoes, it was only a matter of time before Epic Games added other weather or disaster events to Fortnite Battle Royale.

The validity of this leak is yet to be proven, but with earthquakes already playing a part in Chapter 3 Season 1, it wouldn't be that big of a surprise if the majority of the information is factual.

