Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks: 'Big Fruit' consumable, 2 new NPCs, Butter Cake dinosaur and more

Fortnite is known for bringing something new to the community with every update, and Chapter 3 is off to a flying start. With an entirely new chapter and a flipped island, the game is set for a ton of new content.

According to recent leaks from the community, the next update might include new NPCs, a new consumable and a big giant dinosaur-like creature. To top it off, a fan favourite POI from Fortnite Chapter 1 is set to return in Tuesday's update and players know they are in for a treat.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 upcoming update introduces players to exciting features

In the most recent leak, the community speculated that two in-game skins would feature as NPCs soon. The upcoming dinosaur Butter Cake's handler, Maven, will feature as an NPC that offers players the Ranger AR, Rift traversal and a "Big Fruit Consumable."

Based on the leaks, these consumables will act as a Med-Kit, offering a huge health boost to players when consumed. While there are other forged consumables across the island that offer health in lower amounts, this can be a big upgrade.

On the other hand, the dinosaur, Buttercake that loopers first saw in the Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer and Boba Fett's skin promo image, will finally be added in the upcoming v19.10 update this Tuesday. According to the leaks, Buttercake will be the legendary boss who will most likely set up camp in Rocky Reels.

In addition to this info, players may also see the return of the infamous Tilted Towers from Chapter 1. Fortnite recently tweeted an emoji with different buildings on it, hinting at an urban sprawl that most players have interpreted as Tilted Towers. It seems that the wait has come to an end, and players might finally see the return of Tilted Towers.

Past Chapter 3 leaks that have been true

In past updates, leakers have speculated on a number of things, including tornadoes and lightning, which they claimed would soon be added to Fortnite. Along with this, a flare gun addition was also rumored to be featured. It was only a few days later that the community saw all 3 of these in-game, adding credibility to their claims.

There have been leaks of IO drills and their bases which are set to arrive soon in Chapter 3 Season 1. Signs of this have already started showing up as guards begin to circle the drills. As loopers near the second half of Season 1, the community is gearing up for a final showdown with the Imagined Order.

Edited by Danyal Arabi